Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Tempo vs. Lynx)

The WNBA is back!

An exciting All-Star break produced some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments (thank you Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman), as well as an exciting All-Star Game showing on Saturday.

Now, 10 teams return to action on Tuesday, July 28 for the stretch run of the regular season. Right now, the Western Conference has the top four teams in the league, though the No. 8-seeded Washington Mystics have a pretty solid cushion on the next West team (the Portland Fire) for the final playoff spot.

Both of these teams are in action during Tuesday’s nine-game slate, which also features two of the best teams in the league – Minnesota and Las Vegas – playing at home. Minnesota and star forward Napheesa Collier are looking to win an eighth game in a row, and the star forward is coming off her season debut against Seattle in the final game before the break.

So far this season, I’ve placed over 100 bets on the WNBA, and the stretch run of the regular season should produce some interesting betting opportunities, including some exciting award races.

On Tuesday, I have three bets for the five-game slate, including a player prop for Napheesa Collier in her second game of the 2026 season.

After a 2-1 showing on the final night before the All-Star break , let’s keep things rolling in the right direction in the second half of the 2026 season.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 66-52 (+1.96 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 241-215-2 (+4.86 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Napheesa Collier OVER 19.5 Points (-112)

Caitlin Clark 8+ Assists (-172)

Toronto Tempo +14.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier OVER 19.5 Points (-112)

I’m going to buy Collier at this discounted number until the market shifts when she returns to her usual minutes.

The All-WNBA forward needed just 22 minutes to score 24 points against the Seattle Storm (No. 8 in the league in defensive rating), and she took a whopping 20 shots in that game.

Now, the Lynx superstar gets to take on the worst defense in the league in Toronto (15th in defensive rating), which is allowing 92.9 points per game. This should be an easy win for the Lynx, and Collier’s usage was pretty strong in her season debut for a player that is coming off a major ankle injury.

Last season, Collier averaged 22.9 points per game, and she’s averaged at least 20 points per game in each of her last three seasons. She’s a great prop target as her role should expand in the coming weeks.

Caitlin Clark 8+ Assists (-172)

Caitlin Clark picked up 10 dimes on July 17 against the Seattle Storm, and she’s averaging 7.9 assists per game in the 2026 season.

The All-Star guard has eight or more dimes in 12 of her 23 games in the 2026 season, and she’s cleared this line easily in both games against the Storm (10 dimes in each).

Seattle ranks 10th in the league in opponent assists per game, and the Fever have arguably the best offense in the W, as they rank first in offensive rating, points per game and effective field goal percentage despite being 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

I’m buying Clark to have a big game on Tuesday night.

Toronto Tempo +14.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota Lynx

There’s an extremely concerning trend with the Lynx against the spread, and it continued in their final game before the break against the Seattle Storm – a bet that we hit in this very column.

Minnesota has not won a game by 11 or more points since June 17 when it beat the Los Angeles Sparks by 16. The Lynx have gone 12 straight games where they would have failed to cover this number, including Wednesday’s 10-point win against Seattle. That was the seventh win in a row for the Lynx, but they’ve struggled to win those games by a wide margin.

Even with Collier back, I think this line is a little high against the Tempo, who have proven they can score with anyone in the league.

Toronto is seventh in the league in offensive rating, sixth in effective field goal percentage and seventh in points per game. Plus, the Tempo have been solid as underdogs this season, going 10-9 against the spread, including a 7-3 mark against the spread on the road.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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