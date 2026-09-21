Caleb Williams Injury Update Causes Massive Shift to Eagles vs. Bears Odds in NFL Week 3
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The Chicago Bears may have dodged a bullet on Sunday, even though quarterback Caleb Williams still suffered an injury.
Williams went down in the second half on a scramble where he was untouched, suffering a leg injury. The team later announced that Williams suffered a hamstring injury, which is a better outcome than an ruptured Achilles, which would have ended his 2026 season.
Depending upon the severity of the hamstring issue, it's possible Williams will be able to return in 2026.
According to Bears reporter Adam Jahns, Williams was able to walk under his own power in the locker room and had a slight limp. That's a positive sign for the Bears star and his long-term viability this season.
Still, it hasn't stopped oddsmakers from completely shifting the Bears' odds for their Monday Night Football battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.
DraftKings Sportsbook had the Bears as 1.5-point favorites at home in the lookahead line for this matchup, but that has flipped all the way to Philadelphia -4.5. The Eagles are 2-0 this season even though they have failed to cover the spread in both of their games.
If Williams is unable to go -- this betting line suggests that he'll be out -- the Bears would turn to Tyson Bagent under center in Week 3. Bagent was unable to lead Chicago to a win in Week 2 over Minnesota after replacing Williams with the team trailing in the second half.
Chicago's offense did a complete 180 in the rain on Sunday, going from scoring 59 points in Week 1 to just three points in a Week 2 loss. Chicago's odds to win the Super Bowl and make the playoffs both took major hits on Sunday as well.
DraftKings shifted the Bears to +154 to make the playoffs, which is an indicator that Williams could miss several weeks with his hamstring injury. As of Monday morning, the Bears have not given a timeline for the star quarterback to return.
This season, Williams has completed 36 of his 55 passes for 407 yards two scores and one pick. He's also added 107 yards and two scores on the ground. Until the Bears can get Williams back to his usual self, they're facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2