Is Cam Skattebo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Giants in NFL Week 10)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo missed the team's Week 9 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he'll be ready to handle a major workload on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

According to Giants head coach John Harbaugh, Skattebo will be a "full go" on Thursday night after nearly playing in Week 9. He was listed as doubltful for the game against the Eagles, but the second-year back doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game.

Cam Skattebo will be "full go" on Thursday night, per John Harbaugh. He was "very close" to playing on Sunday in Philly but they thought he was just be limited and had their eyes on the second game in four days. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 9, 2026

Skattebo's return is a huge boost to a Giants run game that struggled to get going with Devin Singletary as the lead back on Sunday. New York is just 22nd in EPA/Rush this season, but Skattebo had a solid game in Week 5 against Washington before losing a fumble in overtime.

He finished that game with 13 carries for 59 yards. Overall, the Arizona State product has 98 carries for 418 yards and two scores in seven games. He's also caught 11 of his 13 targets for 76 yards.

With Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve, Skattebo should handle a pretty big workload on Thursday. After all, he's played 54.5 percent of New York's offensive snaps in his seven games.

Here's a look at the SI Betting team's top prop for Skattebo on Thursday night.

Best Cam Skattebo Prop Bet vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cam Skattebo OVER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-114)

In Week 9, the Giants gave veteran Devin Singletary 21 carries in their win over the Eagles, so I expect a pretty steady workload for Skattebo after he sat out that matchup.

This season, the 2025 fourth-round pick has four games with 17 or more carries, and he's picked up 12 or more carries in every game except for Week 6 when he was benched for his overtime fumble against Washington.

Skattebo is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and he had arguably his best game of the season in Week 7, carrying the ball 17 times for 124 yards and a score. Usually a short week would lead to limited touches for some players, but Skattebo didn't even play on Sunday, so he should be rested for this matchup.

I expect him to lead this backfield in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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