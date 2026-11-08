Is Cam Skattebo Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Eagles in NFL Week 9)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is listed as doubtful for Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury.

Skattebo was banged up towards the end of the team's win over the Houston Texans in Week 7, and even with the Giants coming off a bye week, it appears that he's not ready to go for Week 9.

Cam Skattebo (hamstring) listed doubtful for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

Giants head coach John Harbaugh left the door open that Skattebo could play against the Eagles, but the doubtful tag makes it unlikely that he will. This season, Skattebo has 98 carries for 418 yards and two scores, adding 11 receptions for 76 yards as a receiver.

He did not receiver a carry in Week 6, but then responded with a 124-yard showing in the win over Houston in Week 7.

Harbaugh: Giants keeping door open for Cam Skattebo (hamstring) to play Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

Since Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on injured reserve, veteran running back Devin Singletary would handle most of the snaps if the Giants decide to make Skattebo inactive in Week 9. He'll be backed up by Phil Mafah, who has been on the practice squad and Greg Desrosiers, who was signed off of the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.

While those aren't the most inspiring options, oddsmakers at DraftKings seem to think that Singletary could have a big day against a Philly defense that is just 28th in the league in EPA/Rush.

Here's a look at few of his prop lines for Week 9:

Anytime TD: +115 (shortest odds of any player in this game)

Rush Yards: 54.5 (Over -113/Under -111)

Rush Attempts: 15.5 (Over -103/Under -123)

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (Over -118/Under -106)

The Giants have to officially declare Skattebo inactive for active by 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, but the doubtful tag is a sign that the second-year back won't play. The Giants are in first place in the NFC East this season, and they need Skattebo healthy if they're going to make a playoff run.

I'd expect him to sit this week with the hope that he can return in the near future.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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