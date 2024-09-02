Cam Ward Becomes Heisman Trophy Co-Favorite Following Miami Blowout Win vs. Florida
Cam Ward, the biggest transfer portal in the country this season as Miami paid him millions to revive the team’s National Championship hopes, showed up.
In his first game as the Hurricanes quarterback, Ward diced up in-state foe Florida’s defense en route to a statement win in ‘The Swamp’ to announce the ‘Canes as a College Football Playoff contender. Further, Ward’s Heisman odds surged toward the top on the heels of a monster outing that featured 385 passing yards with three passing touchdowns.
Ward, who entered the season at +2000, is now tied for the shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy with Dillon Gabriel and Jaxson Dart at +850 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Of course, this is a developing story with plenty of containers in the mix, but Ward has made the strongest first impression.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +850
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +850
- Cam Ward, Miami (Florida): +850
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +900
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +1000
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +1100
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee: +1400
- Will Howard, Ohio State: +2000
- Miller Moss, USC: +2200
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +2500
Cam Ward’s Stellar Miami Debut Shows Heisman Trophy Upside
The market was quick to move on Ward’s Heisman odds, as well as other players who have condensed the pack around the favorite Dillon Gabriel. The Hurricanes look as good as advertised after a busy offseason that saw head coach Mario Cristobal rebuild the roster through the transfer portal.
Ward was in complete control of the hostile environment against Florida, and Miami emerged from Week 1 as the most impressive team in the ACC.
With the name brand of Miami possibly being restored under Ward’s fine play, will surely be in the Heisman discussion for the foreseeable future.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.