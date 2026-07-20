Cardinals vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

The Los Angeles Angels host the St. Louis Cardinals for a series between two struggling teams.

The Cardinals lost their final two games in Arizona to make it three losses in their last four games. They were leading 7-0 in Arizona before the Diamondbacks scored multiple runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings to tie the game and then win it in extras.

The Angels lost four in a row before a 3-2 win over Detroit on Sunday. Still, Los Angeles has only scored nine runs in its last five contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Angels on Monday, July 20.

Cardinals vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals -1.5 (+152)

Angels +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Cardinals -105

Angels -114

Total

9.0 (Over -107/Under -112)

Cardinals vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.73 ERA)

Angels: Jose Soriano (8-6, 3.49 ERA)

Kyle Leahy allowed just one hit and no walks in three scoreless innings in a rain-shortened outing against Atlanta in his last start. He’s been stellar for St. Louis recently, allowing just one run on nine hits in 19.1 innings across his last four outings.

Jose Soriano had a fantastic start to the season but has been looking more hittable in recent outings. The right-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last three starts, but he has a 5.24 ERA in his last 11 starts after posting a sparkling 1.66 ERA in his first nine outings.

Cardinals vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Cardinals record: 51-47

Angels record: 39-61

Cardinals vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-130)

Jordan Walker officially became a household name at the Home Run Derby a week ago, but he’s been known by most fans for a while. He’s batting .292 with an .878 OPS on the season thanks to 22 home runs and 20 doubles.

The outfielder has an MLB-leading 76 RBI through 96 games, and has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 15 of his last 18 contests.

Cardinals vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I’m not hugely confident in either side tonight, so I’ll throw a dart on the Cardinals to win by margin.

St. Louis has been the much better team overall this season, and it’s been even better on the road (25-21) than at home (26-26).

Leahy should give his team a chance to win tonight on ESPN.

Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (+152)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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