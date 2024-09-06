Cardinals vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Bet on Josh Allen)
The Buffalo Bills are once again hoping they can get over the hump and finally play their way to a Super Bowl berth in the Josh Allen-era. They'll begin their 2024 campaign against the Arizona Cardinals, who are seeking to surpass the low expectations set for them by NFL fans.
Peter Dewey broke down his best bet for the game in his betting preview, which you can read here. In this article, I'm going to focus in on player prop bets for this interconference showdown. I have three that I love for this game, including one on the Bills star quarterback.
Cardinals vs. Bills Prop Bets
- Josh Allen OVER 31.5 Rush Yards (-109) via Caesars Sportsbook
- Khalil Shakir OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- James Conner OVER 50.5 Rush Yards (-111) via BetMGM
Josh Allen OVER 31.5 Rush Yards
In my season preview where I gave my favorite futures bet for all 32 teams, my best bet for the Bills was for Josh Allen to go OVER 485.5 rushing yards this season. With no Stefon Diggs and a young receiving core, Allen may need to rely on his legs even more than he has in years past.
That holds true for Sunday's season opener. Allen has averaged 38.4 rushing yards per game in his career so if he hits his career average against the Cardinals, he will soar over his set total of 31.5.
Khalil Shakir OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards
Everyone this offseason has been talking about the rookie receiver, Keon Coleman, but Khalil Shakir could quietly emerge as Allen's top option at wideout, especially early in the season while Coleman gets used to playing at the NFL level.
Shakir already has two seasons playing with Allen, including starting 10 games in 2023 where he averaged 35.9 receiving yards per game. Now that he's potentially the top option, he has a great chance to go OVER 43.5 yards on Sunday. Keep in mind he has been a deep threat for the bills, averaging 15.8 yards per receptions in his career. He may not need many receptions to go over his set total on Sunday.
James Conner OVER 50.5 Rush Yards
James Conner to go over his rushing yards total against the Bills is my No. 5 favorite player prop for Week 1:
Despite the Buffalo Bills winning the AFC East last season, they had one glaring weakness; their ability to stop the run. They ranked 29th in the NFL last season in opponent yards per play, allowing 4.7 yards per snap.
I don't think the Bills have done enough this offseason to fix that hole and now they take on the Cardinals in Week 1, who have an underrated rushing offense. James Conner totaled 1,040 yards on the ground in just 13 games last season, averaging 80.0 yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry. We only need him to rack up 51 yards in the opening week this season for this bet to cash.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.