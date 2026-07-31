Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

Time is running out for the Toronto Blue Jays to get over their World Series hangover and get hot if they want any chance of returning to the postseason. They're sitting 5.5 games back from a wild-card spot, so it's now or never.

They'll host the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, who are in a similar situation in the National League. At 54-55, the Cardinals are three games back of a wild-card spot, but there are eight teams within 5.5 games of each other, battling for two of three wild-card spots.

That makes this weekend's interleague series a pivotal one for both teams. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Cardinals +1.5 (-138)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline

Cardinals +170

Blue Jays -184

Total

OVER 7.5 (-115)

UNDER 7.5 (-105)

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Kyle Leahy, RHP (7-4, 3.55 ERA)

Toronto: Dylan Cease, RHP (7-5, 2.46 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Cardinals.TV Presented by bet365

Cardinals record: 54-55

Blue Jays record: 50-59

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts (+102)

Dylan Cease has recorded 10+ strikeouts in three of his last five starts, so it might be time to sell high on his strikeout prop. I still think he's going to have a strong outing, but he has to face a Cardinals' squad that knows how to make contact. They have the fourth-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors at 20.3%. I love this prop at plus-money.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Best Bet

For day 208 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER between the Blue Jays and Nationals:

All signs point to this interleague showdown being a low-scoring affair. Dylan Cease, an AL Cy Young candidate, gets the start for the Blue Jays. But what's been even more striking than the pitching matchup is the two offenses in this game. Over the past 30 days, these two teams rank 29th and 30th in wRC+. You can't find a matchup between two colder offenses. Give me the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-105) via FanDuel

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