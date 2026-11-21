The Kansas City Chiefs are huge home favorites this week against the Arizona Cardinals, and for good reason.

The Chiefs beat the Jets 35-12 at home, then went to Atlanta for a 35-13 victory last week. Meanwhile, Arizona just lost 34-6 to the Rams after a 17-3 loss in Seattle.

The Cardinals may not be able to score too many points this week, but the Chiefs shouldn’t have too much of an issue moving the ball against Arizona.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Cardinals vs. Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Chiefs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Harrison Butker UNDER 1.5 Made Field Goals (-129)

Xavier Worth OVER 2.5 Receptions (+105)

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (+180)

Harrison Butker UNDER 1.5 Made Field Goals (-129)

Harrison Butker’s field goal failures have been widely publicized this season. He’s made just 12 of 19 attempts, with multiple field goals made in just two of the Chiefs’ nine games.

The Cardinals don’t always allow too many field goals, mainly because offenses can find the end zone against them. I think that will be the case for Kansas City this week, so I’ll happily fade Butker at home against Arizona.

The Chiefs should be up big in this one, so it’s easy to envision Cook getting plenty of looks in the second half.

Xavier Worth OVER 2.5 Receptions (+105)

After catching none of his three targets last week, I can see the Chiefs looking to get the ball into Xavier Worthy’s hands this week. He’s still caught 33 passes this season, including three or more in five straight games before last week’s goose egg.

I’ll take these plus odds for Worthy to get back up to his usual OVER 2.5 catches in a game this week.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (+180)

The best tight end in the league is playing in this game, and Travis Kelce is going to want to remind Trey McBride who paved the way for pass-catching tight ends like him.

Kelce only has three touchdowns on the season, but one did come two weeks ago against the Jets.

The Cardinals also allowed two tight ends to score last week, and have yielded eight touchdowns to tight ends in their last eight games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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