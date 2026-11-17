The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their third straight blowout win when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

After suffering road losses to the Seahawks and Broncos, the Chiefs have bounced back in a big way with a 35-12 home win over the Jets and a 35-13 victory in Atlanta last week.

On the flip side, the Cardinals haven’t scored a touchdown since their 33-30 win in Dallas to open the month. They lost 17-3 in Seattle, and then 34-6 to the Rams.

The Chiefs are favored by one of the biggest spreads you’ll see in an NFL game in this one.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +16.5 (-115)

Chiefs -16.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +900

Chiefs: -1600

Total

40.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Cardinals vs. Chiefs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Cardinals record: 3-7

Chiefs record: 7-2

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 4-6 against the spread this season.

The CHIEFS are 5-4 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Cardinals' games this season.

The UNDER is 5-4 in the Chiefs' games this season.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Injury Reports

Cardinals Injury Report

Jon Gaines II – Questionable

Hjalte Froholdt – Questionable

Jordan Burch – Questionable

Jayden Williams – Questionable

Chiefs Injury Report

Peter Woods – Questionable

Kenneth Walker III – Questionable

Jaydn Ott – Questionable

Jaylon Moore – Questionable

Jared Wiley – Out

Trey Smith – Questionable

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes had one of his best games in recent memory last week in Atlanta. He completed 22 of 35 passes (62.9%) for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He now has 10 touchdown passes in his last three games, all without throwing an interception.

Mahomes has a prime opportunity to keep that going this week at home against the Cardinals. Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns last week in Arizona.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick

The Chiefs have won their last two games by 23 and 22 points, and the Cardinals lost by 28 and 14 in their last two contests. That makes the 16.5-point spread make a bit more sense. However, I’m looking to the total in this one.

Arizona can’t score right now, so the Chiefs may need to score into the mid 30s to get to this OVER. The Cardinals have also had a few games where they’re able to limit their opponent’s offense.

I’ll take the UNDER this week at Arrowhead.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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