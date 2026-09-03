Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers turn to Tarik Skubal to avoid a home sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

The Dodgers have now lost six of their last eight games, including 13-8 and 8-6 defeats in this series.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Dodgers on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (+119)

Dodgers -1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Cardinals +246

Dodgers -311

Total

8 (Over -101/Under -120)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Quinn Matthews (1-2, 5.03 ERA)

Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.84 ERA)

Quinn Matthews’ overall ERA looks ugly due to allowing seven runs in five innings against the Phillies two starts ago. He bounced back with 5.2 one-run frames against the Pirates last time out.

Tarik Skubal has thrown three straight quality starts since only going five innings against the Royals on August 10. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings in Detroit last time out.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CARD, SNLA

Cardinals record: 70-70

Dodgers record: 82-57

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Joshua Baez OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-116)

Joshua Baez cooled off a bit after hitting three home runs in his MLB debut, but he’s back on the upswing as of late. The rookie is 6 for 18 (.333) with five runs scored and four RBI in his last six games, hitting two home runs and four doubles in that span.

It’s a tough matchup against Skubal, but I can’t pass up these -116 odds for Baez to get on the board tonight.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

One of the Dodgers’ few weaknesses this season has been facing left-handed pitchers. While going 58-36 vs. RHP, they’re just 24-21 vs. LHP this season.

This is a huge line, and a moneyline play on the Cardinals may be worth a sprinkle, but I’ll take the +1.5 at plus odds.

Pick: Cardinals +1.5 (+119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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