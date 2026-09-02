Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2
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The Los Angeles Dodgers turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto as they look to bounce back against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers have now lost five of their last seven games after Tuesday night’s 13-8 defeat to open the series.
The Cardinals have now won three of four meetings against the Dodgers after winning the three-game set at home back in May.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-105)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +201
- Dodgers -249
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: TBD
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.56 ERA)
The Cardinals have yet to name a starter for tonight’s game as of Wednesday afternoon.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has allowed a total of four earned runs on 16 hits in 24.1 innings across his last four starts.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CARD, SNLA
- Cardinals record: 69-70
- Dodgers record: 82-56
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-148)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has cleared 6.5 strikeouts with ease in his last three starts, racking up nine, nine, and eight punchouts against the Brewers, Pirates, and Braves.
The Dodgers ace now gets a chance against an easier opponent at home, so he should be able to get at least seven strikeouts – if not more – tonight against the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I’ll give the Dodgers a pass for their series-opening loss against the Cardinals. Eric Lauer only lasted three innings, and the team was coming home from a disappointing road trip.
Los Angeles should bounce back in a big way tonight at home with their ace on the hill.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-114) via DraftKings
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop