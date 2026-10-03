Cardinals vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Money on McBride)

The New York Giants are looking to build on last week’s win when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants are now 2-0 at home after getting a 28-20 win in Week 1 and a 12-7 victory last week. Of course, they had that 28-6 road loss to the Rams in between.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals sit at 1-2, dropping their last two games after upsetting the Chargers in their opener.

There should be some scoring in this one with the total set at 44.5.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Cardinals vs. Giants on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Giants

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jameis Winston UNDER 18.5 Pass Completions (-118)

Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions (-147)

Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+160)

Jameis Winston UNDER 18.5 Pass Completions (-118)

This might be Jameis Winston’s last start for the Giants as New York traded for J.J. McCarthy this week, and there’s at least a slim chance that Jim Harbaugh pulls the plug on the veteran backup during this week’s contest.

Winston completed 11 of 27 passes in relief against the Rams, then 14 of 22 attempts last week against the Titans. He’s never been too efficient a passer, and with Cam Skattebo in the backfield, the Giants should look to keep Winston’s attempts down.

I don’t see Winston getting close to this line of 19 completions against the Cardinals.

Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions (-147)

Trey McBride has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league over the last few seasons. He’s had at least 111 catches in the last two years and already has 26 catches on 34 targets this season.

McBride had nine, eight, and nine catches in his first three games this season, so the OVER 7.5 at +120 is enticing as well.

The tight end’s 34 targets lead the team, with McBride getting targeted at least 10 times in each game thus far. I don’t see that changing against the Giants.

Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+160)

Not only does McBride lead the Cardinals in targets, but his eight targets in the red zone are more than all of Arizona’s receivers combined.

McBride had 11 touchdowns last season and found paydirt in each of the first two weeks this year. After being held out of the end zone in San Francisco, I see McBride getting back there this week.

The tight end has scored in four of his last seven games and five of nine dating back to November of last season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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