Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

The New York Giants are going down easily with Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the regular season, as they held on to beat the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 3.

Now, New York takes on the 1-2 Arizona Cardinals, who came up short – but covered the spread – in a Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the Cardinals have suffered division losses to Seattle and San Francisco in back-to-back weeks.

Still, the Cardinals are favored on the road against a New York team that will likely start Jameis Winston at quarterback, although it did add former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

New York is a perfect 2-0 at home this season, and it’ll look to build on that in a winnable game against a Cardinals team that was originally projected to be one of the worst in the NFC. Jacoby Brissett has led the Arizona offense to a strong start this season, ranking 14th in EPA/Play and 13th in success rate.

Can the Cards get back to .500 on the road?

With New York looking shaky with Winston under center – and Brian Burns going down for the season – the Giants are facing an uphill battle to survive in the NFC playoff race.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matchup in Week 4.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals -1.5 (-102)

Giants +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Cardinals: -115

Giants: -105

Total

44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Cardinals vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Cardinals record: 1-2

Giants record: 2-1

Cardinals vs. Giants Injury Reports

Cardinals Injury Report

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson – questionable

Giants Injury Report

Jaxson Dart – IR

Brian Burns – out

Devin Singletary – questionable

Deonte Banks – questionable

Tyler Nubin – questionable

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 2-1 against the spread this season.

The Giants are 2-0 against the spread at home in 2026.

The Giants are 2-1 against the spread this season.

New York is undefeated at home in 2026.

The Cardinals are 2-0 against the spread as road underdogs in 2026.

The UNDER is 2-1 in the Cardinals’ games this season.

The UNDER is 2-1 in the Giants’ games this season.

Cardinals vs. Giants Key Player to Watch

Cam Skattebo, Running Back, New York Giants

Giants running back Cam Skattebo played a season-high 76.6 percent of the snaps in Week 3 against the Titans, carrying the ball 20 times for 60 yards while adding three receptions for 40 yards.

With Dart out for the season, the Giants are going to lean on their running game, and Skattebo appears to have taken over the lead role in a big way from Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary. The second-year back has seen his snap share jump considerably after playing around 60 percent of the team’s offensive plays across the first two weeks.

The Cardinals are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season – the ninth-most in the NFL – despite ranking eighth in the league in EPA/Rush.

I’m expecting another big game for Skattebo on Sunday afternoon.

Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Since Winston took over for Dart at quarterback, the Giants have scored just 18 points, and they’ve fallen to 19th in the NFL in both EPA/Play and success rate.

This comes after New York got off to a fast start this season in Week 1 with Dart under center, torching a shaky Dallas Cowboys defense.

I don’t know how much faith I can put in Winston, especially since the Arizona offense (14th in EPA/Ply, 13th in success rate) has moved the ball consistently through three weeks. The Cards hung 30 points on San Francisco in Week 3, and they’re much more capable than the Cam Ward-led Titans this season.

The Cardinals are also 2-0 against the spread on the road, though they are favored in this matchup.

The knock on Arizona is that it is allowing the most yards per play in the league, but can Winston and this New York attack actually take advantage of that?

The Giants barely hung on to beat an 0-3 Titans team that looked lost on offense all game long. With Burns out, the New York defense is a little less explosive when it comes to rushing the passer, and I trust Arizona’s offense a lot more.

I’ll take the Cards to win this game and improve to 2-2 in 2026.

Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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