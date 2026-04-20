Cardinals vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds: Fade Both Starting Pitchers on Monday Night

The St. Louis Cardinals are rolling right now, heading into their series opener with the Miami Marlins on a five-game winning streak.

They swept the Houston Astros over the weekend, yet oddsmakers have the Cards set as road underdogs on Monday against Max Meyer and company.

The Marlins are two games under .500 at this point in the 2026 season, and they’ve dropped seven of their last 10 games. Luckily for Miami, the NL East has been so bad that it is in second place behind the 15-7 Atlanta Braves.

Meyer (4.12 ERA) is making his fifth start of the season against Cardinals youngster Michael McGreevy (2.49 ERA), who has some troubling advanced numbers in the 2026 campaign despite a solid ERA.

Can Miami snap the Cards’ winning streak?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-186)

Marlins -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +113

Marlins: -136

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Michael McGreevy (1-1, 2.49 ERA)

Miami: Max Meyer (1-0, 4.12 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): Cardinals.TV/Marlins.TV

Cardinals record: 13-8

Marlins record: 10-12

Cardinals vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker 2+ Hits, Runs, RBIs (-108)

Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker is off to a great start in the 2026 season, hitting .305 with eight homers, 17 runs scored, 16 runs batted in and a 1.013 OPS. Walker enters Monday’s game on a lengthy 14-game hitting streak, and he’s picked up multiple hits in five of those games.

During this 14-game stretch, Walker has 10 games with at least two hits, runs or runs batted in, making him an elite prop target against Miami. In his career against Meyer, Walker is 1-for-2 with a double.

I’ll trust the Cards star to stay hot in this series opener.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

I’m fading both starters in this game, and I shared why in today’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – for SI Betting:

An interesting pitching matchup is set for this St. Louis Cardinals-Miami Marlins matchup, and I’m eyeing the OVER in the first five innings. Bettors could also get this bet at 3.5 (-220 to the OVER), but I don't mind the extra run since these offenses are 11th (St. Louis) and 13th (Miami) in runs scored this season.

Michael McGreevy is on the mound for the Cardinals, and he’s allowed three or fewer runs in each of his four starts this season, posting a 2.49 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP. However, those numbers may be misleading.

McGreevy ranks in just the fifth percentile in expected ERA (7.42), as he’s struggled to generate swings and misses (second percentile in whiff percentage) so far this season. On top of that, he ranks in the 11th percentile in barrel percentage and the sixth percentile in expected batting average against.

So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Miami jump on him in the early innings. The Marlins are one of the best OVER teams in MLB (14-6-2 this season) despite having an elite bullpen (3.39 ERA).

The Marlins have Max Meyer (4.12 ERA) on the mound in this game, and he’s allowed at least three runs in two starts, failing to work more than five innings in any start. The young right-hander has an expected ERA in the 23rd percentile in MLB (5.24) and opponents have an expected batting average of .290 against him. While Meyer does generate more swings and misses than McGreevy, he’s not unhittable (17 hits in 19.2 innings of work), which should help the Cards put at least one run on the board in the opening five frames.

I also don't mind the full game OVER (at 8.5) on Tuesday, but Miami's bullpen has been good enough where I’d prefer fading both starters to open the game instead.

Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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