Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 17
The St. Louis Cardinals head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Mets in a four-game series starting tonight.
The Cardinals have already had a roller coaster start to the season, but now sit at 9-9 ahead of this weekend's series. Meanwhile, the Mets sit atop the NL East at 11-7 and will look to build on that over the next few days.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-192)
- Mets -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +114
- Mets -135
Total
- 7.5 (Over -185/Under -102)
Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 17
- Game Time: 3:17 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Midwest, SNY
- Cardinals Record: 9-9
- Mets Record: 11-7
Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Andre Pallante, RHP (2-0, 2.20 ERA)
- New York: Griffin Canning, RHP (1-1, 4.20 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Mets Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down why I'm fading Mets superstar, Francisco Lindor:
Francisco Lindor has struggled out of the gate to start the season. He has a batting average of just .239 through his first 17 games. Tonight, he'll face Andre Pallante of the Cardinals, who has allowed just 10 hits in 16.1 innings pitched this season.
We have a chance to bet a struggling player at +185 to not record a hit against a team that's poised for a strong game on the mound.
Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In today's "Walk Off Wagers", I wrote about why I'm backing the Cardinals to pull off the upset:
Comparing the offensive numbers between these two teams, there's no reason why the Mets should be this big of a favorite. They're batting just .219 on the year while ranking 22nd in OPS. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are batting .280, the best mark amongst all teams, while also ranking third in OPS.
With Griffin Canning (4.20 ERA) of the Mets facing Andre Pallante (2.20 ERA), there's no pitching advantage to make up for the offensive gap between these two teams. I'll ride with St. Louis as a road 'dog tonight.
Pick: Cardinals +114 via DraftKings
