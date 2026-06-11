Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

The New York Mets are looking to avoid a sweep at home at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, and they are favored in a matinee matchup on Thursday.

New York is a -143 favorite despite scoring just two runs in the first two games of this series, and it’ll turn to Christian Scott (2.50 ERA) to salvage this series.

Hunter Dobbins (2.77 ERA) will make his third appearance in 2026 for the Cardinals, and he’s coming off five scoreless innings in a win over the Cincinnati Reds back on June 5.

The Mets have won five of their last 10 games, but they remain in last place in the NL East and look nothing like a team that will be in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are on a six-game winning streak and are closing in on first place in the NL Central. Can St. Louis keep the streak going on Thursday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale.

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-171)

Mets -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +119

Mets: -143

Total

9 (Over -103/Under -117)

Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 2.77 ERA)

New York: Christian Scott (2-0, 2.50 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Cardinals.TV

Cardinals record: 37-28

Mets record: 29-38

Cardinals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Christian Scott OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-122)

New York Mets starter Christian Scott has struggled with his control in the 2026 season, ranking in the 20th percentile in walk percentage. He’s allowed 18 free passes in just 36.0 innings of work.

Now, St. Louis is just 21st in MLB in walks drawn this season, but Scott has hit this prop in seven of his eight appearances in the 2026 campaign, even in his season debut when he walked five batters in 1.1 innings of work.

This line is a tremendous value on Thursday afternoon.

Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

St. Louis has outscored the Mets 16-2 in this series, and it’s become nearly impossible to trust the Mets to win any games because of how terrible their offense has been.

New York is 28th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), 29th in OPs, 29th in batting average and 27th in runs scored this season. Somehow, New York is 6-2 when Scott is on the mound this season, but I’d much rather bet on the Cardinals, who rank in the middle of the pack (15th) in wRC+ this season.

Scott has a 4.13 expected ERA, which is a sign some regression could be coming, and Dobbins hasn’t allowed more than three runs in an outing this season. He could end up shutting down this struggling New York offense, and the Cards have scored at least seven runs in each game in this series.

St. Louis is one of the better road teams in the league this season, going 18-12, and I think it’s undervalued against the last-place Mets this afternoon.

Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (+119 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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