Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9
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The St. Louis Cardinals bring a four-game winning streak to Queens as they kick off a three-game set against the New York Mets.
It looked like St. Louis may regress to expectations, but then it salvaged a win against the Rangers and swept the Reds at home. Meanwhile, the Mets took two of three in San Diego after losing two of three in Seattle on their road trip.
The Cardinals took two of three from the Mets in a low-scoring series at the beginning of the season.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Mets on Tuesday, June 9.
Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-200)
- Mets -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +108
- Mets -131
Total
- 7.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Dustin May (3-6, 4.59 ERA)
- Mets: Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.63 ERA)
Dustin May’s ERA has been coming down ever since allowing 13 ER in 7.1 innings in his first two starts. He’s coming off a 5.2 inning outing with 3 ER against the Rangers, and that’s been about what he’s been putting up since the start of May.
Freddy Peralta allowed three or more runs in three straight starts before throwing six one-run innings in Seattle last time out. He went 5.1 innings with one run on three hits against the Cardinals on April 1.
Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 9
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): CARD, SNY
- Cardinals record: 35-28
- Mets record: 29-36
Cardinals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dustin May OVER 16.5 Outs (-133)
Dustin May has consistently given the Cardinals some length this season. He’s gone OVER 16.5 outs (5.2 innings or more) in 8 of 12 starts, stalling out at 16 outs in two other starts.
May is capable of going six innings against a Mets offense that isn’t exactly explosive.
Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Cardinals are rolling right now and I’m taking them tonight as a road underdog.
Both teams had a day off on Monday, with the Cardinals traveling from St. Louis and the Mets coming home from San Diego.
St. Louis has been the better team this season and its 16-12 road record in impressive. Give me the Cards as road dogs.
Pick: Cardinals +108
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop