Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The St. Louis Cardinals bring a four-game winning streak to Queens as they kick off a three-game set against the New York Mets.

It looked like St. Louis may regress to expectations, but then it salvaged a win against the Rangers and swept the Reds at home. Meanwhile, the Mets took two of three in San Diego after losing two of three in Seattle on their road trip.

The Cardinals took two of three from the Mets in a low-scoring series at the beginning of the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Mets on Tuesday, June 9.

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-200)

Mets -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

Cardinals +108

Mets -131

Total

7.5 (Over -119/Under -102)

Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Dustin May (3-6, 4.59 ERA)

Mets: Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.63 ERA)

Dustin May’s ERA has been coming down ever since allowing 13 ER in 7.1 innings in his first two starts. He’s coming off a 5.2 inning outing with 3 ER against the Rangers, and that’s been about what he’s been putting up since the start of May.

Freddy Peralta allowed three or more runs in three straight starts before throwing six one-run innings in Seattle last time out. He went 5.1 innings with one run on three hits against the Cardinals on April 1.

Cardinals vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): CARD, SNY

Cardinals record: 35-28

Mets record: 29-36

Cardinals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Dustin May OVER 16.5 Outs (-133)

Dustin May has consistently given the Cardinals some length this season. He’s gone OVER 16.5 outs (5.2 innings or more) in 8 of 12 starts, stalling out at 16 outs in two other starts.

May is capable of going six innings against a Mets offense that isn’t exactly explosive.

Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

The Cardinals are rolling right now and I’m taking them tonight as a road underdog.

Both teams had a day off on Monday, with the Cardinals traveling from St. Louis and the Mets coming home from San Diego.

St. Louis has been the better team this season and its 16-12 road record in impressive. Give me the Cards as road dogs.

Pick: Cardinals +108

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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