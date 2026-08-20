Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds are set to face each other in an afternoon showdown on Thursday.

Today's game will serve as the finale of their rare five-game series. The two teams played in a doubleheader on Monday to make up for a previously postponed game, and then played against both Tuesday and Wednesday. The series has been split so far with each team winning twice, so the winner of today's matinee will win the series.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Cardinals -1.5 (+140)

Reds +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Cardinals -108

Reds +100

Total

OVER 9 (-110)

UNDER 9 (-110)

Cardinals vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Michael McGreevy, RHP (5-9, 3.48 ERA)

Cincinnati: Brady Singer, RHP (5-11, 4.66 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Thursday, August 20

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV, Cardinals.TV Presented by bet365

Cardinals record: 65-63

Reds record: 61-66

Cardinals vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael McGreevy OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-111)

The Reds have had a massive issue striking out lately. Over the past 30 days, they have the highest strikeout rate in baseball at 28.2%, which is 0.9% worse than the next closest team in that metric. Michael McGreevy has already faced the Reds once this season, recording five strikeouts against them back on June 7. I'll bet on him to reach 5+ strikeouts against the Reds again this afternoon.

Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction and Best Bet

I can't bet on the Reds with how their offense has played lately. Over the past 30 days, they have a wRC+ of 74, the worst mark in the National League and the second-worst in the Majors. The Cardinals' offense isn't exactly explosive either, but they rank 18th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past month, well above the Reds.

The Reds will start Brady Singer, who is even worse than his 4.66 ERA indicates. He has an xERA of 5.05 and an xBA of .271.

The Cardinals have the advantage both offensively and on the mound, so I'll back them to get the win on the road.

Pick: Cardinals -108 via FanDuel

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