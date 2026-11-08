Cardinals vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Just Bet JSN)

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to get over .500 for the first time this season when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle is looking to bounce back from a 34-17 loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football, and will be without Sam Darnold this week.

On the other hand, the Cardinals are hoping to pull off another road upset after a comeback 33-30 win in Dallas last week.

Seattle already beat the Cardinals this season, winning 31-7 in Arizona back on Sept. 20.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Cardinals vs. Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 25.5 Longest Reception (-117)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (-125)

Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions (-144)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 25.5 Longest Reception (-117)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league with 985 receiving yards on 64 catches, and has scored the most receiving touchdowns this season with nine. He’s had a catch of at least 26 yards in all eight games this season, including an 82-yard reception in Week 2 in Arizona.

In fact, JSN also had catches of 36 and 43 yards in the two games against the Cardinals last season. Even with Drew Lock starting, I like JSN to catch at least one deep ball this week.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (-125)

This price feels low for Smith-Njigba to score this week. As mentioned above, he leads the league with nine receiving touchdowns, and scored three in Week 2 in Arizona.

JSN has scored in six of eight games this season, including each of the last two contests at home.

Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions (-144)

Trey McBride is to the Cardinals what JSN is to the Seahawks. That is to say he is their top weapon, but while Seattle has a few other options, it’s really McBride then not much else for Arizona.

The tight end has at least seven catches in all eight games this season, including eight against Seattle in Week 2. He has hauled in at least eight catches in five of those games, so you can take OVER 7.5 (+117) if you so choose. McBride had seven and nine catches against the Seahawks last season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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