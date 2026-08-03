Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 3

The New York Yankees hold the top spot in the American League wild card race heading into Monday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they are hearing footsteps.

The surging Boston Red Sox swept the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, and they’re now just 2.5 games back of the Yanks and five games back of Tampa Bay for the AL East lead. So, New York is going to need to play at a high level over the next few weeks, even with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Carlos Rodon and Giancarlo Stanton still on the shelf.

New York did make a major trade at the deadline, adding Washington Nationals slugger Luis Garcia, and it likely will remain active in the market on Monday.

Their opponent, the Cardinals, could also be active in the market, but they may be looking to sell after falling under .500 with seven losses in their last 10 games. St. Louis is four games out of the final wild card spot in the National League.

Michael McGreevy (3.57 ERA) is on the mound for the Cards in this matchup against AL Cy Young candidate Cam Schlittler (2.04 ERA), who has been by far New York’s best starter in 2026.

Can the Yankees take advantage of a Schlittler start and gain ground on Boston (off today) in the wild card race?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener on Aug. 3.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-120)

Yankees -1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +170

Yankees: -208

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Cardinals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Michael McGreevy (4-9. 3.57 ERA)

New York: Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.04 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 3

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Cardinals.TV

Cardinals record: 55-57

Yankees record: 63-49

Cardinals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-146)

The Cardinals don’t strike out a lot this season (7.69 times per game), but I can’t pass up a chance to get Schlittler at this number when it comes to his K’s prop.

The Yankees star has punched out 165 batters in 136.2 innings of work, ranking in the 94th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 90th percentile in chase percentage.

Schlittler has electric stuff, and he’s worked into the seventh inning in four of his last five starts, which should raise his ceiling when it comes to this prop. Even though the Cards are fourth in the league in K’s per game, Schlittler has at least seven strikeouts in 14 of his 23 outings in 2026.

I’ll bite at this discounted number on Monday night.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I’m going to piggyback on a bet from my SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan for this game.

MacMillan explained in his daily column – where he is betting $100 a day for an entire year (and is still profitable in August) – why the UNDER is worth a look with these two offenses struggling as of late:

Cam Schlittler, the American League Cy Young favorite, takes the mound of the New York Yankees tonight. He has a 10-6 record with a 2.04 ERA on the year. The Cardinals are rolling with Michael McGreevy, who has had a solid 2026 campaign with a 4-9 record and a 3.57 ERA.

Not only do we have a solid pitching matchup in this game, but this is also a matchup between two of the coldest offenses in baseball. The Yankees are 27th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, and the Cardinals are dead last in that metric in the same time frame with a wRC+ of 64.

St. Louis has also hit the UNDER more than any team in MLB this season (59.4 percent of the time) while the Yankees have done so at a 55.6 percent clip, the fourth-highest in MLB.

Even though McGreevy’s advanced numbers are really shaky – he ranks in the fifth percentile in expected ERA and the fourth percentile in expected batting average against – I’m not buying this makeshift New York offense with Judge, Bellinger and Stanton all still out.

This should be a low-scoring affair on Monday.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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