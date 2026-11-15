Is Carnell Tate Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Titans in NFL Week 10)

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tate missed Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was unable to practice enough this week to suit up against Jacksonville in an AFC South battle.

Carnell Tate (shoulder) ruled out Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

Titans head coach Robert Saleh shared some optimism for Tate going forward, as he's hopeful that the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will be able to play in Week 11.

Robert Saleh said he was optimistic about Carnell Tate going into the bye week and is hopeful Tate will be able to go next week. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 13, 2026

This season, Tate has appeared in seven of the Titans' eight games, and he's flashed some signs that he could be a true No. 1 receiver for this team as soon as this season. He has 34 receptions on 51 targets for 413 yards and one score.

The Titans have given the rookie a ton of reps, playing him in 82.5 percent of their offensive snaps.

With Tate sidelined on Sunday, there is another Titans receiver that could have an expanded role after a big game against Cincy in Week 8.

Best Titans Prop Bet vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Wan'Dale Robinson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-144)

This season, Robinson has played 70.2 percent of the snaps for this Tennessee offense, and he should see an uptick in his role with Tate out.

The former second-round pick had six catches (on seven targets) for 57 yards and a score without Tate in the lineup in Week 8, and he's picked up five or more catches in four of his eight games, receiving 50 total targets in 2026.

I don't love the Titans offense against anyone, especially this elite Jaguars squad, but the Titans should have to throw the ball a lot in this game. That's a good sign for a possession receiver like Robinson, especially since he's shown he can break out with Tate sidelined already in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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