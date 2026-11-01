Is Carnell Tate Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Bengals in NFL Week 8)

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate will not play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury.

Tate has officially been ruled out for Sunday's contest -- the first time he'll miss a game in his rookie season.

Carnell Tate (shoulder) listed out for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

The 2026 first-round pick is dealing with a shoulder injury, and he's coming off back-to-back weeks with five or more catches, establishing himself as the No. 1 option in this Tennessee passing game. So, the Titans are going to need Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley to step up in this matchup as the Titans look for their second win in 2026.

This season, Tate has 34 receptions on 51 targets for 413 yards and one score in seven games. He's played in 82.5 percent of Tennessee's offenisve snaps, so he won't be an easy replacement in this game.

Here's how I'm eyeing the Titans in the prop market with their No. 1 receiver sidelined for at least Week 8.

Best Titans Prop Bet vs. Bengals in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Wan'Dale Robinson UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-115)

Former second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson has played in 65.7 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps this season, catching 29 of his 43 targets for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

He should remain a focal part of the offense with Tate out and Calvin Ridley questionable, but Robinson has just two games with six or more receptions and just one game with more than seven targets in 2026.

So, this line is a little high since Cam Ward is completing just 62.0 percent of his passes this season, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

Simply put, Ward has not been good enough throwing the ball this season to trust any receiver in this Tennessee offense, especially since Robinson's role was already pretty set in stone before the Tate injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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