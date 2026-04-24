Carson Beck Could Slide Further in NFL Draft Based on Betting Odds

There was a time Carson Beck was considered the betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Crazy, but true.

Now, it appears Beck might drop all the way past the first 64 picks of the 2026 draft. That's a little more expected.

Beck is currently +150 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be drafted in the second round. That means there’s a 60% implied probability he will fall to the third round.

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, Beck was actually the betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, ahead of then-Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Beck was the starting quarterback at Georgia at the time.

That season turned out to be a disaster for Beck and the Bulldogs. Beck threw 12 interceptions on the season, and Georgia lost in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Beck was injured and didn't play in that game.

Beck transferred to Miami last season and led the Hurricanes to the national championship game. That had more to do with the Hurricanes' defense than Beck, however. He was picked off 12 times (again) across the season, including once in the national championship, and was held under 200 yards passing in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Looking at the draft board, the first place Beck could go in the second round is the Cardinals at 34. I emphasize could because he’s +1200 to be picked there. That’s a 7.7% implied probability.

The more likely spot, if anywhere in the second, is the Jets at 44 or the Steelers at 53. Both of those teams need a QB. FanDuel is offering a market for “Carson Beck to be Drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Jets” with +235 odds. Interesting.

NFL network insider Tom Pellisero said recently on the "Rich Eisen Show" that Beck could jump into the late-first or early-second round. We all know the first part hasn’t happened. We’ll see if the second part comes to fruition.

Quarterback is always a reach position at the NFL draft. Teams will pick one higher than they perhaps should just to ensure they get that developmental prospect.

Beck is that player. He’s built like a prototypical quarterback (6-4. 233) and has plenty of starting experience after three years under center between Georgia and Miami. The downside is he lacks a powerful arm and tends to make bad decisions under pressure. Those are major issues in the NFL.

I wouldn’t bet on him being a second-round pick. I’ll leave it at that.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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