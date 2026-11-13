Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Miami Heat return home from a long road trip to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

Miami went 3-2 on its five-game road trip out west, winning its last two contests in Sacramento and Utah. However, the Heat failed to cover the spread in any of those five games.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers are looking to end a three-game road trip with two straight wins. After an upset loss in Charlotte, they upset the Knicks on Wednesday night.

These teams split their four meetings last season, with both teams winning once at home and once on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers +2.5 (-115)

Heat -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cavaliers +105

Heat -125

Total

236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, WPLG

Cavaliers record: 6-6

Heat record: 5-6

Cavaliers vs. Heat Injury Reports

Cavaliers Injury Report

Khalifa Diop – Out

Sam Merrill – Out

Evan Mobley – Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – Out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – Out

Heat Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Probable

Vladislav Goldin – Out

Pelle Larsson – Questionable

Klay Thompson – Questionable

Cavaliers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Davion Mitchell OVER 14.5 Points (+100)

It looks like Davion Mitchell may be breaking out this season, or it’s just an extended hot streak. The guard is averaging 16.5 points on 49.6% shooting (40.3% from deep) this season.

Mitchell does have a few higher-scoring games, but no total outliers. He’s recorded 19 or more points in four of 11 games, including Tuesday night in Utah, and has gone OVER 14.5 points in eight of his 11 games this season.

Cleveland is also allowing 28.7 points per game to point guards so far this season.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

Miami hasn’t been covering the spread much recently, and now the Heat are favorites in their first game back at home. In fact, the Heat are just 2-9 against the spread this season.

Cleveland pulled off the road upset over the Knicks earlier this week, and also got an easy win in Milwaukee earlier this season.

I’ll take the Cavaliers outright on the road tonight.

Pick: Cavaliers +105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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