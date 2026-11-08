Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

For the second time in less than a week, the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who have just one win in the 2026-27 season.

Boston is off to a fast start (7-2), and it knocked off the Bucks without Jayson Tatum (rest) on Wednesday. Tatum is back in action for Sunday’s game, and he’s put up All-NBA numbers so far in the 2026-27 season.

The Bucks are in a full rebuild after trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they’ve lost five games in a row to fall to 1-8. Tyler Herro and Co. don’t have a ton of offensive firepower, and they come in at 27th in the league in net rating.

Can Boston take care of business as a double-digit favorite on the road?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -13.5 (-104)

Bucks +13.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Celtics: -750

Bucks: +530

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): My24 Milwaukee, Bucks App, NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Celtics record: 7-2

Bucks record: 1-8

Celtics vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Dillon Mitchell – out

Christopher Cenac Jr. – out

Devin Carter – out

Amari Williams – out

Bucks Injury Report

Pete Nance – out

Bogoljub Markovic – out

Cormac Ryan – out

Kam Jones – out

Celtics vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Assists (-127)

This season, Tatum is averaging eight assists on 13.4 potential assists per game in the 2026-27 season.

He’s picked up at least seven dimes in all but one of his games, and this should be a matchup where he can rack up a bunch of dimes, as the Bucks are 26th in the league in opponent assists per night.

Tatum didn’t play in the last game against the Bucks, but he has at least six dimes in every game, including nine in a win over Charlotte on Friday.

Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Boston knocked off this Bucks team on Wednesday without superstar Jayson Tatum, but he’s expected to play on Sunday, which should make Boston an even bigger favorite.

The C’s are second in the NBA in net rating, fifth in defensive rating and sixth in offensive rating, posting a 7-2 record over their first nine games. Boston blew the doors off of Charlotte in the NBA Cup on Friday night, and the Bucks aren’t equipped to handle this high-powered Boston attack.

Milwaukee is just 1-8 in the 2026-27 season, losing five games in a row to fall to last in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are 27th in the NBA in net rating (minus-12.0), and they rank in the bottom five in the league in both offense and defense.

The C’s had some nervous moments in the second half against the Bucks on Wednesday, but that shouldn’t be the case with Tatum back in action. After blowing a lead to Detroit in the season opener, Boston is 7-1 with its lone loss coming on the road on the second night of a back-to-back against Houston.

Pick: Celtics -13.5 (-104 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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