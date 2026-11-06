Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Boston Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets for some NBA Cup Group Play action on Friday night.

Boston bounced back from a road loss in Houston with a 109-102 victory over the Bucks on Wednesday night. The Celtics had won five straight games prior to that loss to the Rockets.

Meanwhile, after starting the season 3-1, the Hornets have lost their last five games. That includes an upset loss at Brooklyn last time out.

Boston has won two straight and seven of eight against Charlotte.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -8.5 (-114)

Hornets +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Celtics -344

Hornets +276

Total

210.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Celtics vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSB, WSOC

Celtics record: 6-2

Hornets record: 3-6

Celtics vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Devin Carter – Out

Christopher Cenac Jr. – Out

Dillon Mitchell – Out

Payton Pritchard – Questionable

Amari Williams – Out

Hornets Injury Report

Michael Ajayi – Out

Christian Anderson – Out

Kylan Boswell – Out

Moussa Diabate – Questionable

PJ Hall – Out

Kon Knueppel – Out

Dennis Schroder – Questionable

Hannes Steinbach – Out

Grant Williams – Out

Celtics vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum UNDER 2.5 Three Pointers (-125)

Jayson Tatum should be back in action after resting last game, but I don’t see him magically finding his stroke from downtown.

Tatum is shooting just 22.9% from deep this season, including 2 for 12 in his last two games and 6 for 26 in his last four contests. He’s made two threes or less in six of his seven contests, hitting a trio of threes on 10 attempts from downtown against the Knicks.

Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

These teams are off to opposite starts this season, but they do have one thing in common. Both the Celtics (5-3) and Hornets (6-3) are profitable when it comes to betting the UNDER this season.

In fact, Boston has gone UNDER in four straight games, and while Charlotte’s three OVERs came in its last three contests, the C’s should control the tide tonight.

All three meetings last season went UNDER the total as well.

Pick: UNDER 210.5 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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