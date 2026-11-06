Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Boston Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets for some NBA Cup Group Play action on Friday night.
Boston bounced back from a road loss in Houston with a 109-102 victory over the Bucks on Wednesday night. The Celtics had won five straight games prior to that loss to the Rockets.
Meanwhile, after starting the season 3-1, the Hornets have lost their last five games. That includes an upset loss at Brooklyn last time out.
Boston has won two straight and seven of eight against Charlotte.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Celtics vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Celtics -8.5 (-114)
- Hornets +8.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Celtics -344
- Hornets +276
Total
- 210.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Celtics vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSB, WSOC
- Celtics record: 6-2
- Hornets record: 3-6
Celtics vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Devin Carter – Out
- Christopher Cenac Jr. – Out
- Dillon Mitchell – Out
- Payton Pritchard – Questionable
- Amari Williams – Out
Hornets Injury Report
- Michael Ajayi – Out
- Christian Anderson – Out
- Kylan Boswell – Out
- Moussa Diabate – Questionable
- PJ Hall – Out
- Kon Knueppel – Out
- Dennis Schroder – Questionable
- Hannes Steinbach – Out
- Grant Williams – Out
Celtics vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum UNDER 2.5 Three Pointers (-125)
Jayson Tatum should be back in action after resting last game, but I don’t see him magically finding his stroke from downtown.
Tatum is shooting just 22.9% from deep this season, including 2 for 12 in his last two games and 6 for 26 in his last four contests. He’s made two threes or less in six of his seven contests, hitting a trio of threes on 10 attempts from downtown against the Knicks.
Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
These teams are off to opposite starts this season, but they do have one thing in common. Both the Celtics (5-3) and Hornets (6-3) are profitable when it comes to betting the UNDER this season.
In fact, Boston has gone UNDER in four straight games, and while Charlotte’s three OVERs came in its last three contests, the C’s should control the tide tonight.
All three meetings last season went UNDER the total as well.
Pick: UNDER 210.5 (-114)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop