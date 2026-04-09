Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

Thursday’s marquee matchup in the NBA tips off in New York, as Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum.

Tatum is making his return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since he tore his Achilles in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs last season. The Knicks and Celtics are on a collision course to face off in the second round of the playoffs again this season, though New York is barely ahead of the No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston has dropped two of three games against the Knicks in the 2025-26 campaign, and it’s set as an underdog in this matchup with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White listed as questionable.

Can the Knicks pick up a win and give themselves a one-game cushion on the No. 3 seed? Boston needs just one win to clinch the No. 2 spot in the East, but it has a much easier game on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Thursday’s Eastern Conference showdown.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics +4.5 (-108)

Knicks -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Celtics: +154

Knicks: -185

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Celtics record: 54-25

Knicks record: 51-28

Celtics vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown – questionable

Derrick White – questionable

Neemias Queta – questionable

Sam Hauser – questionable

Knicks Injury Report

Tyler Kolek – questionable

Celtics vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson 7+ Assists (-171)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is a must bet at this number:

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has been on a tear passing the ball as of late, averaging 8.5 assists per game in 22 games since the All-Star break.

Brunson has picked up at least seven dimes in 17 of those 22 games, and he’s picked up at least eight assists in each of his last two games against the Boston Celtics.

Even though Boston is fourth in the league in opponent assists per game, I love this line for Brunson on Thursday night. Since the break, he’s averaging 12.5 potential assists per game, and the Knicks’ offense has thrived when the star guard is getting others involved.

He should be able to take advantage of a C’s defense that is going to try to slow him down as a scorer on Thursday.

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Boston is just 1-2 against the Knicks this season, but this is the first meeting that it’ll play with Tatum in the lineup in the 2025-26 season.

The Celtics have listed four starters as questionable for this matchup, so it makes sense that they’re underdogs against a Knicks team that still needs a few wins to lock up the No. 3 seed in the East.

Despite that, I’m going to take the points on Thursday.

New York has struggled against some of the top teams in the league, losing all of its games with the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder while dropping at least one game against Boston, San Antonio and Cleveland.

The C’s are 10-6 against the spread as road underdogs this season, and I think they may be undervalued even if Jaylen Brown sits in this game. Boston is 8-1 straight up in the games that Brown has missed this season, and it remains third in the NBA in net rating.

Pick: Celtics +4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.