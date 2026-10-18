Chargers vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

The Los Angeles Chargers are desperate to get their first win of the season, after getting off to a shocking 0-5 start to the 2026 campaign. In order to do so, they'll have to hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the year.

The Chiefs are 4-0 and are coming off their BYE week, making them a formidable opponent on Sunday. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find three of my favorite prop bets.

Let's dive into them.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Herbert UNDER 17.5 Completions (-106)

Kenneth Walker OVER 93.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Justin Herbert UNDER 17.5 Completions (-106)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Justin Herbert to go UNDER his completions total as my No. 10-ranked prop for this week:

Blame the playcalling, coaches, offensive line, or his wide receivers, but the fact of the matter is that Justin Herbert has a completion percentage of just 66.6%, and to make matters worse, he's third-last in the NFL in completion percentage above expected at -4.5%. Now he faces a Chiefs secondary that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 61.22% of passes, the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL.

Herbert has gone OVER 17.5 completions just twice in his five starts this season.

Kenneth Walker OVER 93.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

The Chiefs have become one of the best rushing teams in the league with Kenneth Walker at running back. They enter this week ranking second in both rush EPA and rush success rate. The Chiefs have been relying on Walker quite a bit through their first four games, giving him 22+ carries in three of those four games, and he's reached 117+ yards on the ground in each of them. I expect his high level of production to continue this week.

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Xavier Worthy is second on the Chiefs in both targets (22) and receptions (14), and with Rashee Rice likely out for this week, I expect Worthy to get even more looks in the Chiefs' offense. He has already scored once this season, but he seems like a great candidate at plus-money to find the end zone once again.

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