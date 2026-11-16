Chargers vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10

A stoppable force meets a moveable object on Monday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have lost four straight games and, of course, the Chargers are both 0-8 straight up and 0-8 against the spread this season.

The total is set a bit lower at 39.5, but there’s bound to be some scoring in this primetime matchup.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chargers vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derrick Henry Anytime TD (-140)

Zay Flowers Anytime TD (+165)

Omarion Hampton Anytime TD (+300)

Derrick Henry Anytime TD (-140)

Derrick Henry is the only player with odds shorter than +165 to score on Monday Night Football, and for good reason. He’s the only real offensive weapon on either side, and despite only scoring one touchdown in his last four games, is a good bet to find paydirt tonight.

While anytime touchdown is my official recommendation, I wouldn’t mind betting Henry to score in a few other ways, either. He is +360 to score first, +205 to score the first Ravens touchdown, and +425 to score in the first quarter.

Henry has scored eight touchdowns this season, and five have come in the opening 15 minutes.

Zay Flowers Anytime TD (+165)

The player priced at the aforementioned +165 to score is Zay Flowers, and I’m backing the wide out here tonight.

The wide receiver deserves his flowers despite only scoring three touchdowns this season. He had huge games in all three of those contests, so a same-game parlay with Flowers to get five or six catches, 100 yards, and a touchdown could be a nice payday.

Omarion Hampton Anytime TD (+300)

The Chargers have scored just seven touchdowns through eight games, but Omario Hampton has scored three of them.

The running back scored in the first two games of the season and then in Week 4 ahead of his four-game drought. These odds just seem a bit too long for him to score tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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