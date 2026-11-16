Chargers vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 10 (Bet on Derrick Henry)

Before the start of the 2026 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers looked to be poised to have some of the best offensive attacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, things have not materialized in that way.

The Ravens have dealt with a ton of injuries to quarterback Lamar Jackson, and he is currently on injured reserve with a thumb issue. That forced the team to trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and he'll get the start on Monday night against the Chargers.

Baltimore's passing offense has immediately been downgraded, and even Derrick Henry's effectiveness is in question with Brissett making his first start with the franchise. Meanwhile, the Chargers are off to an 0-8 start and rank dead last in the league in EPA/Play. Injuries have certainly hurt the Chargers at receiver, but quarterback Justin Herbert has not found the same form that he's had previously in his career.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat with the Chargers struggling, but can they get on track against a Baltimore team that is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs at 4-5?

There are a ton of ways to bet on this Monday Night Football matchup, but the prop market may be the most exciting.

Since both of these teams are wild cards at this point in the campaign, picking a few players to have big games, or to struggle, may be the best way to wager on this matchup.

I've narrowed this down to my three favorite prop plays on Monday, including a pick for Derrick Henry.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Herbert to Throw an Interception (-159)

Derrick Henry OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-120)

Zay Flowers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-117)

Justin Herbert to Throw an Interception (-159)

Herbert has played in eight games this season, throwing at least one interception in each of them. The Chargers quarterback has really struggled, completing just 61.3 percent of his passes while throwing 11 picks.

He’s 40th out of 43 quarterbacks that have played at least 50 snaps this season in success rate, so this isn’t a case of him just being too aggressive. Herbert is struggling, and even this Baltimore defense could have a big showing against him on Monday.

It’s pretty shocking that this bet is set at just -159, especially since Herbert has been picked multiple times in three of his eight games.

I’ll fade him again in Week 10.

Derrick Henry OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-120)

Derrick Henry hasn’t carried the ball more than 17 times during this Ravens’ four-game losing streak, but he did clear this prop four times in the first five games of the season.

Baltimore’s offense should be a little better with Brissett at quarterback, and the Ravens may not find themselves in a blowout scenario like they have the last two weeks. A better game script would bode well for Henry, who is still effective this season, finding the end zone eight times in nine games.

The Chargers are allowing 4.1 yards per carry in the 2026 campaign, and I’d expect the Ravens to establish the run to get Brissett into the flow of this contest. Since the Chargers have yet to win in 2026, it wouldn’t shock me if Baltimore ends up getting into a scenario where it is using Henry to milk the clock in a win.

Zay Flowers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-117)

Zay Flowers’ strong start to the 2026 season has been derailed by poor quarterback play, but I think he can bounce back with Jacoby Brissett under center on Monday.

Brissett gives the entire Ravens offense a higher floor, and he peppered Michael Wilson and Trey McBride with targets during his time in Arizona this season.

Flowers still has 11 targets over the last two weeks with the Ravens throwing the ball a limited number of times, and he started the season with at least five catches in each of his first six games, including four games with six or more receptions.

The star wideout has 43 grabs for 614 in eight appearances, and he should be able to get free against a Chargers defense that is just 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .