Two of the best teams in the AFC square off in the final game on Thanksgiving, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo (9-1) holds the top spot in the AFC this season, and it ranks seventh in the league in EPA/Play on offense, riding Allen and James Cook to a bunch of high-scoring games.

The Chiefs will remain star running back Kenneth Walker III for the third week in a row, yet they’ve gotten eight passing touchdowns from Mahomes to improve to 8-2.

Mahomes and Allen are both in the MVP race, and Kansas City is all the way up to sixth in the league in EPA/Play.

Oddsmakers have set the total in this matchup in the high 40s, which means we should see a bunch of scoring on Thursday night. The question becomes:

Which players will find the end zone in this AFC showdown?

I’m targeting a few players to score a touchdown this Thanksgiving matchup, including a pick for Cook.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these picks and the latest odds for them in this Week 12 clash.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chiefs vs. Bills

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Cook Anytime TD (-110)

Cook failed to find the end zone in Week 1 of the 2026 season, but since then he’s been dynamite.

The star running back has scored in every other game this season, recording 10 total touchdowns on the ground. There are times when Allen (11 rushing scores) vultures Cook on the one-yard line, but the star back has still found a way to break some big runs for scores.

Kansas City has been strong against the run (fifth in yards per carry allowed), so I’d much rather target Cook in this market than taking his yardage prop. He’s a matchup-proof player (averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2026), but there is a chance game script forces Buffalo to throw the ball a little more on Thanksgiving.

Still, Cook is the most reliable touchdown bet on this Buffalo team.

Josh Downs Anytime TD (+225)

Kansas City added Josh Downs at the trade deadline in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, and Andy Reid has made a point of getting him involved the last two weeks.

Downs played just 11 snaps in Week 10, but he was targeted five times and caught four balls for 53 yards and a score. Last week against Arizona, he played a few more snaps (17) and once again saw five targets, catching four balls for 59 yards.

There’s no doubt that the Chiefs are looking to get Downs the ball almost every time he’s on the field, and he’s been a part of Mahomes’ eight touchdown passes in the last two games.

The Bills have given up 15 passing scores in the 2026 season, and I don’t mind betting on Downs, who has yet another week under his belt in this offense. He’s clearly been used tactically by Kansas City, so I wouldn't be shocked if he gets another red-zone look in Week 12.

DJ Moore Anytime TD (+225)

DJ Moore has dealt with some injuries in the 2026 season, and he briefly left the Bills’ Week 11 game against Miami with a hyperextended knee.

However, Moore returned and finished that game with eight catches on 10 targets for 91 yards and a score. When he’s been able to complete a game this season, Moore has scored four of those six matchups.

He’s by far the No. 1 receiver for Buffalo, playing 74.4 percent of the snaps in Week 11 – his second-highest snap percentage in 2026.

The Chiefs have allowed the fewest number of passing scores (eight) in the league this season, but I think Moore is a little undervalued at +225 on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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