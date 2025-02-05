SI

Chiefs vs. Eagles Big Bet: Bettor Places $200K on Underdog in Super Bowl 59

Reed Wallach

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
As we draw closer to kickoff of Super Bowl 59, the big bets continue to be reported out in a game that should see a ton of money exchanging hands. 

While different sportsbooks need different things, it’s clear that there is a ton of bullish sentiment in backing the slight underdogs, the Philadelphia Eagles, against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs on the doorstep of history, the organization is looking to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, many are betting against history. 

The betting market has been moving slightly towards the Eagles in what is projected to be a close affair, but there have been a series of six-figure wagers on the NFC champions in Super Bowl 59. 

Philadelphia will face Kansas City for the second time in three years. In a three-point loss in Super Bowl 57, the Eagles closed as a two-and-a-half point favorite, and of course now are a slight underdog. 

Here’s the current point spread with a few days until kickoff. 

Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total 

Spread

  • Eagles: +1.5 (-115)
  • Chiefs: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Eagles: +100
  • Chiefs: -120

Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Odds courtesy of BETMGM

