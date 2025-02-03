Chiefs vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for Super Bowl 59
Super Bowl week is finally here! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to run it back and face off in the big game for the second time in three years.
The Chiefs got the better of the Eagles the first time around. Will history repeat itself in New Orleans on Sunday or will the Eagles avenge their heartbreaking Super Bowl 57 loss?
Let's dive into the odds, trends, and my best bet for the NFL season finale.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -124
- Eagles +106
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-105)
- UNDER 48.5 (-115)
Super Bowl 2025 How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 9
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Chiefs record: 15-2
- Eagles record: 14-3
Super Bowl 2025 Betting Trends
- Chiefs are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Chiefs' last eight games
- Chiefs are 4-1 SU and ATS in the last five games vs. Eagles
- Patrick Mahomes is 7-0 ATS in the playoffs when the spread is inside of three points
- Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 12-4 the last 16 times the Eagles played a team from the AFC West
- Favorites are 9-18-2 ATS in the last 29 Super Bowls
- The team with the better record is 2-19-1 ATS in the last 22 Super Bowls featuring teams with different records
Super Bowl 2025 Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Skyy Moore, WR - IR-R
- Mecole Hardman, WR - IR
- Marlon Tuipulotu, DT - IR
- Jack Cochrane, LB - IR
Eagles Injury Report
- Brandon Graham, DE - IR-R
- C.J. Uzomah, TE - IR-R
- Britain Covey, WR - IR-R
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB - Questionable
- Byron Young, DT - IR
Super Bowl 2025 Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones: If the Chiefs want to win their third straight Super Bowl, they need to find a way to slow down the dominant run game of the Eagles. Chris Jones will play a big role in that happening as their start defensive tackle will be their primary defense in stopping the run. If he can dominate the interior of the Eagles' offensive line, Philadelphia may have to try to beat Kansas City through the air, which is a great recipe for success for the Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts: At some point in this game, the Eagles are going to have to turn to the air. They can roll with their run game from start to finish against inferior opponents, but the solution to beating the Chiefs won't be that easy. Hurts will need to play a near-perfect game to take down the back-to-back champs.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
If you want to handicap this game from a pure analytics perspective, the Eagles are going to be the side you'll land on. They outrank the Chiefs in almost every single category on both sides of the ball except for success rate, third down conversion rate, and sack percentage.
With that being said, I'm going to back Kansas City to complete the three-peat. This is the same story we've seen time and time again. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid may be the best coach-quarterback duo of all time in clutch situations. When they need a big play, they find a way to get it done. Whether it's in the AFC Playoffs or the Super Bowl, they have proven that betting against them is a losing strategy in big games.
Mahomes has recorded an EPA per Play of 0.5 or better in seven playoff starts in his career. That's more than double any other quarterback in NFL history, including Tom Brady, who only has three.
I've bet against the Chiefs in the past two Super Bowls and have lived to regret it both times. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I won't get fooled again.
Pick: Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!