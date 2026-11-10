Chiefs vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make it two wins in a row when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs started the season 5-0, but have since lost in Seattle and Denver before a home blowout against the Jets last week.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have lost two in a row since a 29-20 win over the 49ers in Week 7. That victory appears to be a blip on the radar after losing 16-0 and 34-17 to the Bucs and Bengals.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs -3.5 (-102)

Falcons +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Chiefs: -180

Falcons: +150

Total

45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Chiefs vs. Falcons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Chiefs record: 6-2

Falcons record: 3-6

Chiefs vs. Falcons Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 4-4 against the spread this season.

The Falcons are 3-6 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 5-3 in the Chiefs' games this season.

The UNDER is 5-4 in the Falcons' games this season.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Injury Reports

Chiefs Injury Report

Peter Woods – Questionable

Mansoor Delane – Questionable

Xavier Worthy – Questionable

Patrick Mahomes – Questionable

Jaylon Moore – Questionable

Falcons Injury Report

Zachariah Branch – Doubtful

Cameron Williams – IR

Brian Robinson Jr. – IR

Samson Ebukam – IR

Chiefs vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch

Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons

If there’s one reason to watch the Falcons this season, it’s Bijan Robinson. The running back has the third most carries in the league at 169 and leads the league with 880 rushing yards. Unfortunately, that’s only resulted in five touchdowns for the back.

Robinson hit the 100-yard mark for the first time in over a month last week against the Bengals, carrying the ball 19 times for exactly 100 yards. He also scored his first touchdown after a four-game drought.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick

For as good as Bijan Robinson is, the Falcons don’t have enough support around him to be considered a serious threat. They’re just 3-6 on the season and 1-4 at home.

I’m quite surprised that the Chiefs are this short of a favorite in Atlanta. They’ve been able to get a few double-digit wins against inferior opponents, and the Falcons fall into that category.

Pick: Chiefs -3.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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