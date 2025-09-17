Chiefs vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs have started 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Things have not gone well for the defending AFC champions, but they have a chance to turn things around on Sunday Night Football when they head to MetLife to take on the New York Giants.
The Giants are 0-2, but they took the Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Week 2, and Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards. Can they put together another strong performance on Sunday?
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet.
Chiefs vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -6 (-110)
- Giants +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -305
- Giants +245
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-108)
- UNDER 45.5 (-112)
Chiefs vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 21
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Chiefs Record: 0-2
- Giants Record: 0-2
Chiefs vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Giants are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Chiefs
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Chiefs' last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
- Giants are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games
- The UNDER is 13-7 in the Giants' last 20 games
- Giants are 1-8 straight up in their last nine games
Chiefs vs. Giants Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable
- Jalen Royals, WR - Questionable
- Kristian Fulton, CB - Questionable
- Mike Danna, DE - Questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - IR-R
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - PUP-R
- Chris Board, LB - IR
- Andrew Thomas, OT - Questionable
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
Chiefs vs. Giants Key Player to Watch
- Patrick Mahomes, QB - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes isn't getting much help offensively, but he still has to find a way to turn things around. He has completed just 58.8% of passes through the first two weeks, averaging 6.5 yards per throw, two touchdowns, and one interception. If he can't find a way to be more effective, the Chiefs are going to miss the entire playoffs, let alone winning a 10th straight AFC West title.
Chiefs vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Chiefs:
The Kansas City Chiefs have looked bad in the first two weeks, but let's cut them a bit of slack, considering how their first two opponents were. The Chargers and the Eagles are tough teams to face, and now they get to face the lowly New York Giants. Let's also point out the Chiefs have a Net Yards per Play of +0.5 through the first two games, which is a better mark than they had last season when they went 15-2.
I'm not looking too far into Russell Wilson throwing for 450 yards against the Cowboys. We've seen enough from him the past few years to know that last week's performance was an anomaly. Despite having a far easier schedule to start the season, the Giants' advanced metrics are on par with the Chiefs, while ranking worse in Net Yards per Play at -0.3.
I'll lay the points on the Chiefs in a big bounce back spot on Sunday night.
Pick: Chiefs -6 (-110) via DraftKings
