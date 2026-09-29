Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs are already 1-0 in AFC West play, beating the Denver Broncos in Week 1. They'll now hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time this season.

The Raiders have been one of the most surprising teams of the season thus far, rattling off three straight wins, including two upset victories against the Chargers and Saints. This Sunday's AFC West showdown will be a litmus test for just how good they are.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs -4.5 (-118)

Raiders +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Chiefs -220

Raiders +180

Total

OVER 47.5 (-110)

UNDER 47.5 (-108)

Chiefs vs. Raiders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 4

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Chiefs record: 3-0

Raiders record: 3-0

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Trends

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Chiefs are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Chiefs' last 10 games

The Raiders are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

Chiefs vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch

Brock Bowers, TE - Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers made his first start of the season in Week 3 and immediately made a massive impact. He hauled in 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. If he can continue to produce at that level, the Raiders may find themselves in a playoff race in a few months' time.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this AFC West matchup:

The Raiders' defense continues to be one of the best in the NFL to start the year, ranking second in opponent EPA per play and eighth in opponent success rate. They've also allowed just 5.2 yards per snap.

The Kansas City defense has also been elite, ranking third in opponent yards per play (4.7), while also ranking sixth in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate.

I understand this is a game that Patrick Mahomes will be playing in, but other than that, I'm surprised by the total of 47.5. Both defenses have been top-10 units, so I expect this total to go UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-108) via BetMGM

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