Chiefs vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 7 (Bet on Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

Sunday's action in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with a massive game for the NFL playoff picture as the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to play Sam Darnold and the defending champion Seattle Seahawks.

Oddsmakers have set an extremely close spread in this primetime matchup with the Seahawks slightly favored at home as they look to get back over .500.

This game could be an awesome one for prop bettors as multiple Offensive Player of the Year candidates in Kenneth Walker III and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will take the field.

Walker is getting his first chance to face his former team after he won the Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks in the 2025 season. The Chiefs running back is averaging over 6.0 yards per carry and has been a great player to bet on to score a touchdown or simply clear his rushing yards prop through the first five games of the 2026 campaign.

Patrick Mahomes and Sam Darnold both have the potential to light up opposing secondaries, but Darnold has struggled with interceptions early on this season. Can he turn things around against a young Chiefs secondary that has been one of the better units in the NFL?

Betting on props is one of the most exciting ways to wager on the NFL, and a standalone game to close the night always deserves a little extra attention.

Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite prop plays for this showdown between the Chiefs and Seahawks.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 6.5 Receptions (-133)

Kenneth Walker III OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Sam Darnold to Throw an Interception (-103)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 6.5 Receptions (-133)

Smith-Njigba has been a beast for Seattle in the 2026 season, catching 49 of his 66 targets for 717 yards and seven scores.

The reigning Offensive Player of Year, JSN has four games with eight or more receptions, including a 12-catch game against the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

The former first-round pick is the clear No. 1 option in this Seattle offense, and he’s proven to be matchup proof so far in the 2026 campaign. The Chiefs are fourth in EPA/Pass, but I don’t think that stops JSN from getting a bunch of targets.

He’s been targeted at least eight times in five of his six games, including a 16-target game his last time out. That gives him a really high floor when it comes to this prop on Sunday.

Kenneth Walker III OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

This is the ultimate revenge spot for Walker after Seattle let him walk to Kansas City in the offseason.

So far in the 2026 campaign, Walker is averaging 6.3 yards per carry, rushing for 117 or more yards in four of his five appearances. While the Seahawks are allowing just 3.5 yards per carry, it’s hard to fade Walker given all the explosive runs he’s ripped off in the 2026 campaign.

The Chiefs running back has some insane rankings amongst players with at least 25 carries this season:

Second in EPA/Play

Eighth in Success Rate

First in Yards Per Carry

Second in Yards After Contact

First in Total EPA

Remember, Walker has played in less games than many players since Kansas City already had its bye week. The Chiefs have given Walker the ball at least 18 times on the ground in every game, so I expect a major workload for him on Sunday night.

Sam Darnold to Throw an Interception (-103)

Darnold has not been great to start the 2026 season, throwing seven interceptions in four games since returning from a glute injury.

He ranks second in the NFL in interceptions and 37th amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 plays this season in EPA/Play. While Darnold has some decent passing numbers, he has been a turnover machine.

The Kansas City defense is fifth in EPA/Pass this season, and it already has five picks in as many games. Let’s not forget, Darnold threw 12 picks in the 2024 season and 14 in the 2025 season. So, even though he’s become a Super Bowl winning quarterback, the turnovers are still an issue.

I’ll fade him at this price in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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