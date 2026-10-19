Chiefs vs. Seahawks Opening Odds for Sunday Night Football in Week 7 (Seattle Favored to Hand KC First Loss)

Sunday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2026 season features an awesome matchup, as the defending champion Seattle Seahawks host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Both of these teams have playoff expectations in 2026, but they’re in very different spots through six weeks of the season.

Seattle is coming off a bad loss to Denver on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, as Sam Darnold threw multiple picks and the Seattle offense struggled to get anything going against an elite Denver defense. That dropped the Seahawks to 3-3, and they’re multiple games out of first place in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City defense put on a clinic in Week 6, holding the Los Angeles Chargers to just six points to move to 5-0 in the 2026 season.

There is a huge revenge game possibly on Sunday, as Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III returns to Seattle for the first time since he won Super Bowl MVP for the ‘Hawks. The Seahawks let the star back go in free agency, and he’s been a monster for the Chiefs this season, rushing for 665 yards and six scores in just five games.

Even though the Chiefs have a better record, Seattle is favored at home in this marquee matchup.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds and some things to watch for in primetime in Week 7.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs +2.5 (-115)

Seahawks -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Chiefs: +114

Seahawks: -135

Total

42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

The Seahawks opened as just 1.5-point favorites in Week 7 , but the line has already moved to Seattle -2.5. There is clearly some confidence in this Seattle defense with an extended rest at home against Kansas City.

The Chiefs have not lost this season, but they are banged up at the receiver position with Rashee Rice missing Week 6 and Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve. Oddsmakers seem to think this is a spot where the Chiefs will lose their first game in 2026.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Betting Preview

These are two of the best defenses in the league, which isn’t what you’d usually think about when referring to a Patrick Mahomes-led squad.

The Chiefs traded away Trent McDuffie in the offseason, yet they’re third in the league in EPA/Play and success rate and fourth in EPA/Pass. That could be an issue for a Seattle team that is heavily reliant on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, especially since Sam Darnold has thrown seven interceptions already this season.

Seattle (No. 2 in EPA/Play on defense) completely shut down Bo Nix and the Broncos in Week 6, but it wasn’t enough with this offense still struggling. Seattle is just 25th in EPA/Play and 20th in success rate on that side of the ball through six games.

It makes sense that the defending champs are favored at home, but there is one stat that I can’t look past when it comes to Mahomes. He’s been a road underdog 12 times in his career, going 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 straight up.

The Chiefs look like one of the best teams in the NFL, and I expect that to remain the case in Week 7. I don’t mind getting 2.5 points with them as an early lean for this primetime matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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