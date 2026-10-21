Chiefs vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks are set to face each other in a fascinating matchup in the Week 7 edition of Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs are one of three undefeated teams left standing this NFL season, while the Seahawks have stumbled a bit through the first six weeks, sitting at 3-3.

This is a true measuring-stick game for the Chiefs. If they come out on top, it'll be time to start truly treating them as a top-tier Super Bowl contender.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Chiefs +2.5 (-110)

Seahawks -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Chiefs +115

Seahawks -140

Total

OVER 42.5 (-110)

UNDER 42.5 (-108)

Chiefs vs. Seahawks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 25

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Chiefs record: 5-0

Seahawks record: 3-3

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Chiefs are 3-2 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 3-2 in the Chiefs' last five games

Seahawks are 2-4 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Injury Reports

Chiefs Injury Report

Rashee Rice, WR - Questionable

Josh Simmons, OT - Questionable

Jaylon Moore, OT - Questionable

Tyquan Thornton, WR - IR

Cooper McDonald, LB - IR

Seahawks Injury Report

Chazz Surratt, LB - Questionable

Drake Thomas, LB - Questionable

Anthony Bradford, G - IR-R

Elijah Arroyo, TE - Out

Zach Charbonnet, RB - PUP-R

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch

Patrick Mahomes, QB - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is third on the odds list to be named NFL MVP, so there's little question remaining about how he'd bounce back after suffering a knee injury last season. He has completed 66.5% of passes for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also added 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He will now face his toughest test of the season against an elite Seahawks defense.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 7 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Chiefs to win this game as an underdog:

I'm starting to have some very real concerns about the Seahawks' offense, starting with Sam Darnold. Entering Week 7, he ranks 27th in adjusted EPA per play and 16th in completion percentage over expected, far worse than where he ranked in those two metrics during their Super Bowl run a year ago.

I could look past that if they were able to run the ball successfully, but they can't do that either, ranking last in rush EPA and 25th in rush success rate. That leaves them with little answer on offense outside of throwing the ball at Jaxson Smith-Njigba and hoping he can work his magic.

Meanwhile, in case you didn't already know, the Chiefs are back. They're first in the league in net yards per play (+1.9) and the only team to rank in the top five in offensive EPA, defensive EPA, offensive success rate, and defensive success rate.

I'll take the Chiefs to win outright on Sunday Night Football.

Pick: Chiefs +115 via BetMGM

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