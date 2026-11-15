Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 10)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey missed practice early in the week for a veteran rest day, but he's off the injury report and expected to play in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers are clearly just managing McCaffrey's reps, especially with the star back's lengthy injury history.

The only additions here were veteran rest days for RB Christian McCaffrey, OT Trent Williams and LB Dre Greenlaw.



Nate Hobbs and Demarcus Robinson were full go. https://t.co/u5y5RB50NZ — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 11, 2026

This season, CMC has not missed a game, playing 68.9 percent of the offensive snaps for the 49ers. The team is off to a 7-1 start as a result, and rotating McCaffrey more often has led to some improved production.

He's averaging 4.5 yards per carry (102 carries for 457 yards), and as always, CMC has made an impact in the passing game. He's reeled in 36 of his 45 targets for 270 yards. Plus, he's found the end zone 10 times (nine rushing, one receiving) over the course of the first eight games.

That has led oddsmakers to set CMC at nearly -300 odds to score against a Dallas defense that has allowed the fifth-most point in the NFL this season. While Kaelon Black figures to rotate into the game alongside McCaffrey, the former first-round pick is still one of the best prop targets in Week 10.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on him against Dallas.

Best Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet vs. Cowboys

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian McCaffrey OVER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-122)

Sunday’s game against Dallas projects to be one of the highest-scoring matchups of the week with the total set at 55.5.

So, that should mean that both offenses will run a ton of plays.

That’s a good sign for CMC’s usage, as he carried the ball a season-high 18 times in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though the 49ers have tried to limit McCaffrey’s reps, he’s still played 68.9 percent of the offensive snaps and has 14 or more carries in four games.

All of those games have come since Week 3, and he has multiple matchups where he played over 80 percent of the snaps.

I think McCaffrey will have a solid workload against Dallas on Sunday, especially since the Cowboys are just 26th in the league in EPA/Rush. While this prop is slightly above the star back’s season average in carries (12.8), I’m buying him after an 18-carry game in Week 9.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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