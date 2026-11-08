Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. 49ers in NFL Week 9)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey missed practice time in the lead up to Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury.

However, the star running back is off the injury report and expected to play for a San Fran team that is down multiple key weapons, including receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr.

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) will play Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

CMC has not missed a game in the 2026 seson, playing in 68.9 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps to help lead them to a 6-1 start. The former first-round pick has 84 carries for 389 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and eight scores while also reeling in 34 of his 42 targets for 251 yards.

One of the best dual-threat running backs in the league, CMC should be heavily involved on Sunday with the 49ers down two of their top receivers. Brock Purdy has made things work with Evans and Samuel out in the past, and this is a pretty favorable matchup for the 49ers, who are 9.5-point favorites at home on Sunday.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star running back now that he's expected to play in Week 9.

Best Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet vs. Raiders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian McCaffrey 5+ Receptions (-183)

I’m going to take a shot on McCaffrey in the passing game against a Raiders defense that is 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and 30th in EPA/Play.

CMC has been targeted 17 times over his last two games, reeling in nine and six passes in those matchups. He’s clearly seen a bigger role as a receiver since Evans (Achilles) went down in the first half of the team’s Week 6 win over Washington.

The star running back is averaging six targets per game this season, but with Evans, Samuel and Christian Kirk all out on Sunday, the 49ers are running out of options for Brock Purdy through the air.

McCaffrey has always been an elite pass catcher, so I expect him to see a ton of looks against a Raiders defense that has been torched by several teams – including the New York Jets last week – in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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