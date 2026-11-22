San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey missed practice early in the week for rest, but he's not listed on the team's final injury report for Sunday night's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

That's great news for the 49ers, as CMC had a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, finishing with 62 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He's up to 13 scores in the 2026 season.

Overall, CMC has 115 carries for 519 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and 40 grabs for 431 yards. San Francisco should give him plenty of looks against a Minnesota defense that is allowing 4.2 yards per carry in the 2026 campaign.

McCaffrey has been relatively healthy in 2026, yet he's split time with rookie Kaelon Black in the 49ers' backfield. CMC has played just 67.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which hopefully will keep him healthy for the stretch run.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the 49ers star in Week 11.

Best Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet vs. Vikings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-165)

The Vikings have a top-10 defense against the run and have allowed the fewest receptions to opposing running backs this season.

Still, I’m taking McCaffrey to find the end zone on Sunday night.

CMC scored 13 times in nine games this season, finding the end zone at least one time in all eight of his games since Week 1. So, the fact that we’re getting him at -165 is a huge value. He’s scored two more times in four games, and the 49ers are going to keep their star back involved, even against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

This line gives CMC an implied probability of just over 62 percent to score in Week 11, yet he’s found the end zone in 88.9 percent of his games in 2026. I think he’s a solid value bet on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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