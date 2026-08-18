Cincinnati Bengals Win Total Projection for 2026 Season (Expect a Bounce-Back Season in Cincinnati)

After winning the AFC in the 2021 season and then falling three points short in the 2022 AFC Championship, many people believed the Cincinnati Bengals would become a longtime rival of the Kansas City Chiefs during the Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes eras.

Since then, the Bengals have fallen off, missing the postseason three straight years. They went 9-8 in both 2023 and 2024, and then hit a new low in 2025, finishing 6-11. Injuries, questionable coaching, and poor defenses have caused the downfall of a team that looked to have the inside track for its first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

This upcoming season feels like it's a do-or-die campaign. If the Bengals can't return to the postseason, expect major changes coming next offseason. With that being said, the betting market expects them to put forward some strong results this season. Let's dive into their projected win total.

2026 Cincinnati Bengals Win Projection

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

Sportsbooks have the Bengals' projected win total set at 10.5, with the OVER juiced to +115, giving them an implied probability of 46.51% of posting an 11-6 record or better this season. With the UNDER set at -140, the most likely situation is the Bengals being in contention for a playoff spot, but not being one of the best teams in the conference.

If they finish 10-7 or better, it would be their best result since 2022, when they went 12-4 and fell three points short of advancing to their second straight Super Bowl.

If the Bengals fall short of returning to the playoffs, Zac Taylor's time in Cincinnati is likely over. Some were surprised he kept his job this offseason, but he's been seemingly given one more chance to right some wrongs.

The biggest question mark this season is Joe Burrow's health. He has failed to play a full season in two of the past three years, including last year, when he appeared in just eight games. He went down with an injury in Week 2. He returned in Week 13, but it was too little too late for the Bengals' playoff hopes. He ended with a 5-3 record as the starter.

The Bengals acquired Dexter Lawrence this offseason to help boost the defense. If Cincinnati can improve on that side of the ball and if Burrow can stay healthy, they're going to be in a great spot to go over their win total.

The biggest factor going their way is their schedule. The Bengals have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL and the easiest AFC schedule based on their opponent's projected win totals. Give me the OVER on Cincinnati's win total of 10.5 this season.

Pick: OVER 10.5 Wins (+115) via DraftKings

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