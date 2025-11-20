Is C.J. Stroud Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Texans)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will not play in Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills due to a concussion.
Stroud has been out of the lineup since he was injured in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, and he has yet to clear concussion protocol, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Prior to Stroud being ruled out for Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, it was reported that the star quarterback was still dealing with some symptoms. So, it's good that Houston is holding him out an extra week with the Texans set for a Thursday night clash with Josh Allen and company.
Houston is 5-5 this season, but it is actually 2-0 with backup Davis Mills under center. Mills led the team to a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 before leading a drive for a last-second field goal in Week 11. The Texans are still on the outside of the playoff picture in the AFC, but they have to have some confidence in Mills, who has completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 726 yards, three touchdowns and just one pick across four games.
The odds for this matchup have shifted in a big way with Stroud ruled out. After Houston opened as a 3.5-point underdog at home, DraftKings has now moved the Texans to six-point underdogs in this matchup. On Tuesday, oddsmakers had moved Houston from a 3.5-point underdog to a 5.5-point underdog with Stroud still in concussion protocol.
On the bright side for the Texans, Stroud was a limited participant in practice this week, which should give him a chance to return in Week 13 in a crucial AFC South battle with the Indianapolis Colts.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
