Is C.J. Stroud Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Titans)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans due to a concussion.
Stroud was concussed in Houston's Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos, and he's now going to miss two games (Week 10 against Jacksonville and Week 11 against Tennessee) with the injury. To make matters worse, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that Stroud's status for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills is "uncertain" since the game is on Thursday night.
If Stroud misses another game, it would be a massive blow to a Houston team that is trying to make the playoffs in the AFC. The Texans are 4-5 entering Week 11, and they are favored on the road against the Titans in the latest odds at DraftKings. However, Houston would likely be a massive underdog on Thursday against the Bills if Stroud is unable to play.
Houston opened as an 8.5-point favorite on the road against the Titans after it beat Tennessee 26-0 earlier this season. As of Wednesday morning, the Texans had fallen to just seven-point favorites in the latest odds, a sign that Stroud's status for Week 11 was in question. Then, the Texans fell to 5.5-point favorites (which has held in to Sunday) after Stroud was ruled out for this matchup.
Tennessee has been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but the Texans have to rely on backup Davis Mills to lead them to a second straight win. Mills played well late against Jacksonville in Week 10, completing 60.0 percent of his passes for 292 yards, two scores and just one pick.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games. Houston is certainly hoping that the former No. 2 overall pick will be able to play in Week 12 to give it a fighting chances against Buffalo.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
