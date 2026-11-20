Clemson vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
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The Clemson Tigers and Duke Blue Devils are both looking to get back on track when they face off in an ACC clash on Friday night.
Clemson failed in its attempt to win three games in a row last week with a rather embarrassing loss, losing 20-6 as -15.5 home favorites against Georgia Tech.
Duke’s loss last week is a bit more understandable, falling 36-25 at Miami as +13.5 underdogs. The Blue Devils had won three straight prior to that defeat.
Duke beat Clemson 46-45 on a last-minute two-point conversion last year.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.
Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Clemson +13.5 (-115)
- Duke -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Clemson +400
- Duke: -535
Total
- 40.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clemson vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson record: 6-4
- Duke record: 7-3
Clemson vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Walker Eget, Quarterback, Duke Blue Devils
Walker Eget is having a strong season to finish out his collegiate career at Duke. After spending the last four years at San Jose State, Eget transferred to Duke in the offseason.
The quarterback has completed a career-high 62.8% of his passes for 2,044 yards. He has thrown 11 touchdowns with just four interceptions this season as well.
Eget completed 26 of 42 passes for just 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception last week at Miami.
Clemson vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Duke had a few impressive wins prior to last week’s loss at Miami. The Blue Devils upset the Cavaliers in Virginia, then got 47-2 and 41-3 victories over Boston College and North Carolina State.
Clemson has shown up in a few unexpected spots this season, including its last two road games, but last week’s effort against Georgia Tech erased all goodwill the Tigers built up.
I’ll back the Blue Devils to get another blowout win at home this week.
Pick: Duke -13.5 (-105)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop