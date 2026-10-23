Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a terrific start in the 2026–27 season, blowing out the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Doncic had 28 points to lead the Lakers in the win, and newcomer Walker Kessler was 12-for-12 from the field, looking like the perfect running mate with Doncic and Austin Reaves. Now, the Lakers are favored once again as they take on their crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Clippers, who are also coming off a win on Wednesday.

The Clippers are expected to take a step back in the 2026–27 season after trading away Kawhi Leonard, but Darius Garland and company crushed the Sacramento Kings to give themselves a nice start to the regular season after a crazy offseason. The Clippers spent the offseason marred in scandal, and they’ve been stripped of five first-round picks as the penalty for circumventing the cap to bring Leonard to L.A.

As a result, the Clippers have gone from a potential Finals contender in previous seasons to a fringe play-in team in the 2026–27 campaign.

Oddsmakers have the Lakers set as the clear favorite in this matchup, and L.A. is looking to prove that the duo of Doncic and Reaves is a good enough core around a new-look roster to make the NBA Finals.

While the Clippers picked up a win in their season opener, they still remain without several key players, including Brandon Ingram, Max Strus, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who are all sidelined with injuries.

Here's a breakdown of this Western Conference battle, including the latest odds, a player prop to watch, injury reports, and my prediction for the first matchup between the Lakers and Clippers this season.

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +9.5 (-115)

Lakers -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Clippers: +310

Lakers: -395

Total

228.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Clippers vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, Spectrum Sports Network, ClipperVision

Clippers record: 1-0

Lakers record: 1-0

Clippers vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Brandon Ingram -- out

Bradley Beal -- out

Max Strus -- out

Jordan Miller -- out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser -- out

Lakers Injury Report

Cameron Carr -- out

Walker Kessler -- available

Adou Thiero -- out

Jake LaRavia -- questionable

Clippers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Walker Kessler OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-132)

The Clippers frontcourt is short-handed with Yanic Konan Niederhauser sidelined due to injury, and that could set up well for Kessler on Friday night

Domantas Sabonis grabbed 18 rebounds against the Clippers in the season opener, and Kessler came down with nine boards in just 30 minutes in a blowout win over Golden State.

Kessler should play more minutes in a closer game, and he was heavily involved for the Lakers in the opener, dropping 26 points and getting 12 shot attempts. In his last full season (the 2024-25 campaign), Kessler averaged 12.2 boards per game. I expect him to own the glass on Friday night.

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers looked like a well-oiled machine in their season opener against Golden State, relying on Doncic and Reaves to control an offense that should be a top-10 unit in the 2026-27 season.

J.J. Redick has clearly schemed to support Doncic, who is in terrific shape once again and flirted with a triple-double in the opener. The Lakers’ defense is going to be a question mark this season – even with Kessler in the middle – but I don't think this Clippers team has the horses to compete with the Lakers on offense.

The Clips are down multiple rotation pieces, and while their win over the Kings was impressive, it was also the Kings.

I’ll bet on the Lakers picking up another big win at home on Friday night.

Pick: Lakers -9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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