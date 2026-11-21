The Dallas Mavericks are looking to stay above .500 when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Dallas won three in a row, then lost three straight before a 116-94 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night. The Mavs are now 8-7 on the season and 6-2 at home.

On the flip side, the Clippers fell to 0-6 on the road with a 124-112 loss in San Antonio on Thursday night, but they at least covered the +15.5 spread.

The Clippers took three of four from Dallas last season, but these are different teams now.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +5.5 (-110)

Mavericks -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers +168

Mavericks -201

Total

229.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Clippers vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, KFAA

Clippers record: 4-10

Mavericks record: 8-7

Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out

Brandon Ingram – Out

Nick Martinelli – Out

Jordan Miller – Out

Jalen Pickett – Out

Mavericks Injury Report

Tarik Biberovic – Out

Walter Clayton Jr. – Questionable

Sergio de Larrea – Out

Jett Howard – Questionable

Tobi Lawal – Out

Dereck Lively II – Out

Caleb Martin – Available

P.J. Washington – Questionable

Clippers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Brook Lopez OVER 14.5 Points + Assists (-118)

Brook Lopez had the worst season of his career last year, averaging just 8.5 points per game on 42.8% shooting, but he’s turned back the clock through his first 14 games this campaign.

Lopez is averaging 15.4 points and 2.0 assists per game. Since joining the starting lineup, that’s gone up to 17.4 points and 2.8 assists through eight contests.

The big man put up 23 points in each of his last two games, with a total of six assists. The Mavericks allow 15.9 points and 3.5 assists to centers so far this season.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Mavericks quickly got back on track with a blowout win over the Warriors after a winless road trip, which makes sense when you consider the fact that Dallas is 2-5 on the road and 6-2 at home this season.

The Clippers have similar splits, with a respectable 4-4 record at home while going winless in their six road games thus far.

I’ll take the Mavs to keep rolling at home.

Pick: Mavericks -5.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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