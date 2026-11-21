Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Nov. 21
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The Dallas Mavericks are looking to stay above .500 when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.
Dallas won three in a row, then lost three straight before a 116-94 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night. The Mavs are now 8-7 on the season and 6-2 at home.
On the flip side, the Clippers fell to 0-6 on the road with a 124-112 loss in San Antonio on Thursday night, but they at least covered the +15.5 spread.
The Clippers took three of four from Dallas last season, but these are different teams now.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Clippers +5.5 (-110)
- Mavericks -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers +168
- Mavericks -201
Total
- 229.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Clippers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, KFAA
- Clippers record: 4-10
- Mavericks record: 8-7
Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – Out
- Brandon Ingram – Out
- Nick Martinelli – Out
- Jordan Miller – Out
- Jalen Pickett – Out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Tarik Biberovic – Out
- Walter Clayton Jr. – Questionable
- Sergio de Larrea – Out
- Jett Howard – Questionable
- Tobi Lawal – Out
- Dereck Lively II – Out
- Caleb Martin – Available
- P.J. Washington – Questionable
Clippers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brook Lopez OVER 14.5 Points + Assists (-118)
Brook Lopez had the worst season of his career last year, averaging just 8.5 points per game on 42.8% shooting, but he’s turned back the clock through his first 14 games this campaign.
Lopez is averaging 15.4 points and 2.0 assists per game. Since joining the starting lineup, that’s gone up to 17.4 points and 2.8 assists through eight contests.
The big man put up 23 points in each of his last two games, with a total of six assists. The Mavericks allow 15.9 points and 3.5 assists to centers so far this season.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks quickly got back on track with a blowout win over the Warriors after a winless road trip, which makes sense when you consider the fact that Dallas is 2-5 on the road and 6-2 at home this season.
The Clippers have similar splits, with a respectable 4-4 record at home while going winless in their six road games thus far.
I’ll take the Mavs to keep rolling at home.
Pick: Mavericks -5.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop