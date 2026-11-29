The Golden State Warriors are looking to stay over .500 on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers and Brandon Ingram.

Ingram recently made his season debut for the Clips, who are off to a 4-14 start and likely will be one of the worst teams in the West this season. L.A. traded away Kawhi Leonard after the cap circumvention scandal between the franchise and the star player dominated the offseason, and it hasn’t changed the vibes around the team.

The Clippers have lost six games in a row, and they lost badly to Golden State – with Steph Curry out – earlier this season. Yaxel Lendeborg dropped 37 points in that win, and he’ll have a big role for the Warriors again on Sunday.

Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and others remain out for Golden State, which has won just three of the nine games that Curry has sat out this season.

Can Golden State cover as a small favorite in this Western Conference battle?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s showdown.

Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers +2.5 (-101)

Warriors -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Clippers: +130

Warriors: -154

Total

215.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Clippers vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Clippers record: 4-14

Warriors record: 10-9

Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Jordan Miller – out

Bradley Beal – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – questionable

Cam Christie – out

Nick Martinelli – out

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – out

Moses Moody – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Jimmy Butler III – out

Gui Santos – questionable

Clippers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Yaxel Lendeborg 20+ Points (-134)

The first time these teams played, Curry also sat out, but the Warriors picked up a win behind 37 points from Lendeborg.

The rookie forward has taken a step back scoring the ball in recent weeks, dropping his season average to 18.9 per game, but he’s still shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3.

The Clippers are a bottom-10 team in defense rating this season, and Lendeborg torched them all over the court, making six 3-pointers while shooting 13-for-19 from the field. He’s taking over 14 shots per game this season, which should give him a solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the Golden State offense with Curry out:

The Golden State Warriors are favored on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but I’m not touching their offense with Steph Curry still sidelined.

Golden State has scored less than 100 points in six of the last seven games without Steph, falling to 3-6 without him in the 2026-27 season. Both the Warriors and Clippers rank in the bottom half of the league in pace, so I’m looking at Golden State’s team total UNDER as my favorite bet in this matchup.

The Warriors are averaging just 103.1 points per game when Curry sits, failing to clear this line in six of their games. While the Clippers are a bottom-10 defense this season, they have six games since Nov. 13 where they’ve allowed 116 or fewer points, including against the Houston Rockets’ elite offense.

So, I think they can keep a short-handed Warriors team in check that has struggled to come anywhere near 100 points ever since Steph went down with his abdominal injury.

Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 109.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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